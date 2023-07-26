North Delta actor returns to Theatre Under the Stars

After eight years away, Brianna Clark stars as Alyssa Greene in TUTS’ production of ‘The Prom’

North Delta’s Brianna Clark (left) stars alongside Anna Pontin in “The Prom” at Theatre Under the Stars, playing July 6 to Aug. 26, 2023 at Malkin Bowl in Vancouver’s Stanley Park. (Theatre Under the Stars/Emily Cooper Photography/submitted photo)

North Delta-based actor Brianna Clark is making her return to Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) after eight years away.

Clark takes on the role of Alyssa Greene in the popular musical comedy The Prom, which is being staged at Stanley Park’s Malkin Bowl from July 6 to Aug. 26.

“When I was younger, I was just in the ensemble. I was really star-struck by all the people that I was working with. They were really, really talented. Now I’m back and it has been really amazing,” Clark said told the Reporter.

“There’s a thing with TUTS where everyone signs their names backstage when they’ve been in a show. It’s really cool to go back and look at where I signed when I was younger, almost a decade ago. It’s been an awesome experience.”

The Prom, which debuted on Broadway in 2018 and was adapted into a Netflix movie in 2020, tells the story of our struggling Broadway actors seeking a positive change. Eager to boost their public image, they embark on a mission to find a high-profile charitable cause to endorse.

Their path leads them to Emma Nolan, a high school senior whose prom got canceled due to her intention to attend with a girl. However, their well-intentioned plan takes unexpected turns, and they eventually learn valuable lessons about acceptance and the importance of being true to oneself.

In the play, Clark plays Alyssa Greene, Emma’s closeted girlfriend whose mother is the head of the school’s PTA and opposes Emma bringing a girl to prom.

As a recent graduate from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and an ARCT-certified pianist, Clark credits her time in New York for helping her better portray the depth of Alyssa’s emotions. While she also found success in her role as a series regular on the 2019 Apple TV+ series See, Clark confesses that the stage holds a special place in her heart.

“I do like stage better just because we get to have a brand new show every night and it keeps changing. It’s fresh and it’s really, really cool. I love film, but it’s a lot of waiting around versus theater. Everything is right there, so it’s really cool to interact with an audience live as well.”

Through her portrayal of Alyssa, Clark hopes the show will convey the message that the people who truly matter will support you when you reveal your authentic self.

“It’s been really nice to come back, be outside, just enjoy the trees, and be in Stanley Park, and meet an awesome new group of people that I get to spend the summer with. I definitely think location and just the community are the most important things for me,” Clark said.

TUTS is also holding a pair of special events this summer tied to performances of The Prom.

On Monday, July 31, TUTS is hosting its fifth annual Pride Night as part of the official kick-off to Vancouver Pride Week. All seat cushion and program donations from the night will be matched by TUTS in support of the Vancouver Pride Society.

A little over a week later, TUTS encourages audience members to relive their grad nights with The Prom Dress-up Night on Thursday, Aug. 10.

“Come dressed in your finest for this special evening of frivolity and ‘zazz’ and get ready to dance in the aisles because ‘Tonight Belongs to You’,” the company says in a press release.

Beyond The Prom, TUTS is also presenting Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical as part of this season’s lineup.

For ticket information and details, visit tuts.ca or call 1-800-514-3849.

