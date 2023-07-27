North Delta artist Diana Muttart featured in library exhibit

Muttart’s art will be on display at the George Mackie Library until Aug. 31

Delta artist Diana Muttart is the latest to be featured on the George Mackie Library’s art wall, in a new exhibit titled “Then and Now.”

A longtime North Delta resident alongside her husband Barry and their two daughters, Muttart is a member of a group of artists called the Artistic Sisterhood, who also held an exhibition at the library back in January and February of this year.

According to a bio, Muttart’s passion for art began in early childhood and never stopped, as she went on to attend Kwantlen College’s Fine Arts Education Program in the 1980s and 1990s.

During that time, she connected with four other artists and formed a group called Simply Friends. Together, the group had many exhibitions in Delta and other communities, and embarked on long painting trips that resulted in several paintings currently on display at the George Mackie Library.

“Then and Now” opened at the library on July 24 and will remain on display through to the end of August.

Both the George Mackie Library and Ladner Pioneer Library have opportunities for artists to display their work. Interested parties can contact Minakshi at George Mackie Library (604-594-8155) or Nimisha at the Ladner Pioneer Library (604-946-6215) to make arrangements.

