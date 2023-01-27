Northern B.C. focus of next Delta Photo Club workshop

Delta Photo Club is pleased to have Liron Gertsman return to present “Northern British Columbia: My Favourite Place on Earth” on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., via Zoom. (Liron Gertsman/submitted photo)

Northern B.C. will be the subject of the next online presentation hosted by the Delta Photo Club.

The presentation, titled “Northern British Columbia: My Favourite Place on Earth,” will feature award-winning photographer and biologist Liron Gertsman and take place via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

“As a region of unique biogeography, northern British Columbia is home to an incredibly special array of wildlife,” says a press release promoting the event.

Participants are invited to join Gertsman “on a virtual exploration of British Columbia’s far north, as he shares images and stories from his many adventures in the region over the years, as well as a myriad of photography tips.”

Gertsman has appeared on CBC’s The National as well as on CBC Radio One, and his work has been published in Canadian Geographic, The Guardian and GEO magazine, among others. His work has been experienced by millions in some of the largest museums across the world, including the Natural History Museum in London, U.K., and the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.

“[Gertsman] uses his photos to educate on the importance of preserving the natural world for the continued health and existence of all who live on our planet,” according to the press release. “As a naturalist and photographer, he feels it is his duty to show people the essence of Earth by thinking outside the box to create eye-catching images that connect people with the environment.”

Gertsman recently swept the professional category of the 2022 Audubon Photography Awards and earned a highly commended designation in the prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

Visit lirongertsman.com to see Gertsman’s work.

To attend next week’s zoom workshop, you must either be a member of the Delta Photo Club (memberships cost $40/year for individuals, $70 for families, and $25 for youth and students; join by filling out the form at deltaphotoclub.com/member-sign-up-form) or, to join as a guest, send an e-transfer of $10 to treasurer@deltaphotoclub.com by noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1 (please include your name, email address and club affiliation with the transfer).

For more information about other upcoming club events, visit deltaphotoclub.com/workshops.

To learn more about the Delta Photo Club or using the Zoom platform, email president@deltaphotoclub.com.

