Noted painters team for South Surrey show

David Patterson’s semi-abstract florals, such as Living Well, illustrate his “art as a universal voice” concept. (Contributed photo)

GS & Company is hosting an art show, Different Worlds – featuring two noted White Rock painters, Chris MacClure and David Patterson – Aug. 26 through Aug. 28.

The show will take place at the second GS & Company location in Semiahmoo Centre (117 – 1511 152 St.).

MacClure, a 45-year veteran painter, brings his “art is romance” statement to the canvas in a series of paintings with a wide range of subject matter; while Patterson highlights his concept of “art as a universal voice” through landscapes, florals, and abstracts.

Both artists are excited about the return of in-person art shows and will be in attendance from noon until 5 p.m. to discuss their work.

A member of Allied Artists of America, MacClure is also founder of International Artist Day, a worldwide event celebrated each Oct. 25 to honour the contributions made by all artists to humanity.

MacClure’s art has found its way into the collections of John Travolta, Kirstie Alley, James Whitmore, mezzo-soprano Frederica Von Stade, drag racing legend Don Prud’Homme, Bill Clinton, Boris Yeltsin, Pepsi, and the Ford Motor Co. of Detroit, and also recently Prince William and Kate, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace.

Patterson’s mixed-media floral paintings – which can be found in private and corporate collections throughout B.C,, Alberta, and beyond – have long been in high demand at the gallery, and, more recently, his abstracts have been commanding a great deal of attention.

For more information and examples of MacClure’s work, visit https://gsartwork.com/chris-macclure; while examples of Patterson’s latest work can be found at https://gsartwork.com/dave-patterson/



