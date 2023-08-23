B.C. sculptor – and former uptown gallery owner – Cathryn Jenkins has joined the roster of artists represented by White Rock Gallery. Contributed photo

Noted sculptor’s work on display at White Rock Gallery

Cathryn Jenkins’ stone and bronze figures celebrate B.C. wildlife

B.C. stone sculptor Cathryn Jenkins is a new featured artist at White Rock Gallery (1247 Johnston Rd.).

Raised in the Selkirk Mountains, Jenkins delights in depicting the province’s wildlife in cleanly stylized, and invitingly tactile, sculptures in stone and bronze – celebrating the form and movement of each creature.

In works listed with the gallery these range from hand-sized cavorting bear cubs six inches across, to majestic, commanding eagles as much as five and a half feet tall – although Jenkins has also carved even larger figures.

Jenkins, who now divides her time between Vancouver and Bowen Island, learned to appreciate form and the qualities of stone during many hours she spent in the studio of her mother, prominent Canadian sculptor Fran Jenkins.

The artist is also no stranger to White Rock – in the early 1990s she was partner/owner/manager of the Jenkins Showler Gallery in uptown White Rock, championing both established and local artists.

For more information on Jenkins’ works, other artists represented by the gallery and upcoming shows, visit whiterockgallery.com

Art

