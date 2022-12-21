The Ocean Park Wailers play a New Year’s dinner dance Jan. 31 at the Crescent Legion (Club 240). Contributed photo

The Ocean Park Wailers play a New Year’s dinner dance Jan. 31 at the Crescent Legion (Club 240). Contributed photo

Ocean Park Wailers rock in the new year at Crescent Legion

Popular Semiahmoo Peninsula band has set list ranging from the ’50s to the present

The Ocean Park Wailers have come a long way.

From a band that quite literally started in a garage, over a decade they’ve become a well-known musical institution on the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

Fans will have an opportunity to ring in 2023 with their favourite local band, when the Wailers headline a New Years dinner dance at Crescent Legion Branch 240, 2643 128 St.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and as seating is not reserved, an early arrival is recommended.

Tickets ($85 per person) include a three-course dinner (roast beef, chicken cacciatore or vegetarian lasagna) plus a midnight snack and champagne.

The venue also has ample free parking for all participants.

Bassist and publicist Russ Froese said that while The Wailers’ setlist has evolved to cover a broad range of pop hits from the 1950s until the present, and performances have become increasingly polished, the original raison d’etre for members remains the same – to play tunes they love, whether they fall into fall into rock, blues, country or original pop categories.

“The goal is to get people of all ages to enjoy themselves up on the dance floor,” Froese said. “By the reaction of crowds, it’s working.”

In addition to Froese, band members include powerful lead singer Carolyn Neapole, lead guitarist Kevin Irwin, versatile keyboardist Bill Brooks, drummer Paul Sorbara and sax player Elliott Clarkson.

Tickets are available online at eventbrite.ca, club240.ca or at the Legion box office, 604-535-1080.

MusicNew Year's

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian filmmaker Sarah Polley on making ‘Women Talking’ a cinematic epic
Next story
Review: The silent film era roars again in ‘Babylon’

Just Posted

Andrew Hammond in net for Ottawa Senators in 2015. (File photo: Andre Ringuette)
Surrey’s ‘Hamburglar’ retires from hockey after 10-year pro career that almost never happened

Five-year-old McKinley (Ursula Maxwell-Lewis’s granddaughter) loves cooking and baking. (Photo submitted: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)
COLUMN: Coping in the Kitchen

Police were called to Old Yale Road in Whalley on Friday night to investigate a hit and run involving a pedestrian (File Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman dies of injuries after hit-and-run in Whalley, Surrey police say

(Photo submitted by Surrey Police Service)
COLUMN : On behalf of Surrey Police Service, thank you for your support and input in 2022

Pop-up banner image