The City of Delta, Tourism Delta and the Delta Chamber of Commerce are presenting a new outdoor concert and movie series called “Friday Night Flix” at parks in Ladner, Tsawwassen and North Delta on July 8,15 and 22, respectively. (Tourism Delta photo)

The City of Delta, Tourism Delta and the Delta Chamber of Commerce are presenting a new outdoor concert and movie series called “Friday Night Flix” at parks in Ladner, Tsawwassen and North Delta on July 8,15 and 22, respectively. (Tourism Delta photo)

Outdoor concert and movie series coming to three Delta parks

Musician Ranj Singh to play North Delta Community Park followed by screening of Jungle Cruise July 22

An outdoor concert and movie series is coming to a trio of Delta parks this month.

Beginning July 8, the City of Delta, Tourism Delta and the Delta Chamber of Commerce are presenting “Friday Night Flix” at parks in Ladner, Tsawwassen and North Delta.

In addition to live music and movie screenings, the events will feature organized on-site food truck dining, family games and more, and residents are encouraged to make a full night of it by packing a picnic or ordering take-out from a local restaurant to enjoy in the park.

“Friday Night Flix is focused on bringing our community together by providing an opportunity to gather with friends and connect with new ones in a park close to home,” Tourism Delta executive director Jane Stark said in a press release. “Alternatively, it also encourages visitors and residents to explore Delta with different vendors and movie features in each community.”

The first Friday Night Flix will take place on July 8 at Memorial Park in Ladner (5010 47th Ave.), with a performance by retro-chic vintage vocal trio Beauty Shop Dolls at 6:45 p.m. followed by an 8:30 p.m. screening of the 1993 coming-of-age sports comedy classic The Sandlot.

The following week, Latin music act Bossa Dias will play a concert at Winskill Park in Tsawwassen (5585 9th Ave.), also at 6:45 p.m., followed by an 8:30 p.m. screening of 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level, starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black.

Finally, on July 22, Indo-folk musician Ranj Singh (“where Eastern rhythms and melodies meet Western folk music,” according his Facebook page) will perform at North Delta Community Park (11311 84th Ave.), followed by an 8:30 p.m. screening of 2021’s Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

SEE ALSO: Celebrate Canada Day at North Delta’s Chalmers Park

SEE ALSO: Happening around Delta: week of June 30

SEE ALSO: ‘Anything Goes’ shows start for Surrey’s re-branded Fraser Valley Musical Theatre


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaNorth DeltaOutdoor Shows

Previous story
Celebrate Canada Day at North Delta’s Chalmers Park

Just Posted

Metro Vancouver issed an evacuation alert for Barnston Island on Thursday (June 30, 2022) due to "rapidly rising floodwaters" from the Fraser River. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Metro Vancouver issues evacuation alert for Barnston Island

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey shirts and more sold in Women of Options campaign to help Surrey-area youth in need

On Thursday, the BC Ministry of Environment, which oversees provincial parks, confirmed the Canadian side of Peace Arch Park will remain closed until at least Sept. 30, 2022 after the federal government extended COVID-related restrictions for entry to Canada. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
No summer access to Canada side of Peace Arch Park

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey’s ‘SAP Alien’ wants to score $26K ‘NHL’ game championship by out-clicking competition

Pop-up banner image ×