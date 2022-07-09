Paperboys continue City of White Rock, BIA summer music series

Next TD Concerts at the Pier performance at Five Corners

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Legendary Vancouver Celtic folk-rock-fusion band The Paperboys worked their magic over a large and attentive crowd on the East Beach waterfront Thursday (July 7).

Led by vocalist Tom Landa (who has woven his own Mexican heritage into the musical mix) the band – which now includes Kalissa Landa on fiddle and vocals, Geoffrey Kelly on flute and whistles, Brad Gillard on bass and banjo, drummer Sam Esecson, and trombonist Nick La Riviere – performed a variety of music from its more than 25-year history as part of the 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier series presented by the White Rock BIA and the City of White Rock.

The free concert, at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Memorial Plaza parking lot began with the music of local opening act Locarno.

Coming up next in the series will be a July 14 teaming of Arrivals (a tribute to ABBA) and Dreams (a tribute to Fleetwood Mac) which will take the stage at Five Corners, starting at 7 p.m.

Remaining concerts in the summer series will be Wide Mouth Mason (July 21 at Memorial Park on West Beach), Barracuda (a tribute to Heart, Aug. 18 at Five Corners) and Kadooh (Aug. 25) at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot.

