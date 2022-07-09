Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Paperboys continue City of White Rock, BIA summer music series

Next TD Concerts at the Pier performance at Five Corners

Legendary Vancouver Celtic folk-rock-fusion band The Paperboys worked their magic over a large and attentive crowd on the East Beach waterfront Thursday (July 7).

Led by vocalist Tom Landa (who has woven his own Mexican heritage into the musical mix) the band – which now includes Kalissa Landa on fiddle and vocals, Geoffrey Kelly on flute and whistles, Brad Gillard on bass and banjo, drummer Sam Esecson, and trombonist Nick La Riviere – performed a variety of music from its more than 25-year history as part of the 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier series presented by the White Rock BIA and the City of White Rock.

The free concert, at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Memorial Plaza parking lot began with the music of local opening act Locarno.

Coming up next in the series will be a July 14 teaming of Arrivals (a tribute to ABBA) and Dreams (a tribute to Fleetwood Mac) which will take the stage at Five Corners, starting at 7 p.m.

Remaining concerts in the summer series will be Wide Mouth Mason (July 21 at Memorial Park on West Beach), Barracuda (a tribute to Heart, Aug. 18 at Five Corners) and Kadooh (Aug. 25) at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot.

City of White RockEntertainmentLive music

 

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos

Previous story
An exhibit on the city’s film history to open at Museum of Surrey this fall

Just Posted

Construction on the second phase of the Sohkeyah development, in Newton, has started. Phase 2 of the housing project will provide 104 new affordable rental homes for Indigenous individuals, families and Elders. (Image: Province of B.C.)
Construction begins on 2nd phase of Indigenous housing development in Surrey

Surrey Libraries Staff Ginny (left) and Sarah (right) demonstrate using the Zoom digital recorder. (Submitted photo: Surrey Libraries)
Surrey Libraries now has digital recorders available to borrow

Paul Orazietti walks across 176th in front of the Dann’s Electronics building. Because of the film history attached to Dann’s, Orazietti said the corner has become the most-photographed spot in Surrey. Orazietti is consulting on a new exhibition about Surrey’s rich film history that’ll open at the Museum of Surrey this fall. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
An exhibit on the city’s film history to open at Museum of Surrey this fall

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos
Paperboys continue City of White Rock, BIA summer music series