Peninsula singers recognized with nominations

White Rock’s Lovarra (also know as Corinne Friesen) has been nominated as singer songwriter of the year in the Fraser Valley Music Awards. (Contributed photo)

Two well-known Semiahmoo Peninsula-based singers have been nominated for 2023 Fraser Valley Music Awards.

Lovarra was nominated in the singer-songwriter category, while Jacob Brand was nominated in the alternative/indie artists category of the annual awards, now in their eighth year, due to be presented on July 20 at Jubilee Park in downtown Abbotsford.

Sponsored by CIVL FM and the Abbotsford Arts Council, the awards aim to honour music artists in the Fraser Valley region.

‘Lovarra’ is the stage name for Corinne Friesen, a long time Fraser Valley resident who first came to community attention with her White Rock roof-top concerts during the COVID lockdown.

She has since released over two dozen songs, five EPs, won a Fraser Valley Music Award last year for jazz artist of the year, and also garnered a 2022 nomination for a rock EP.

Her main project this year has been a song tribute to Rick Hansen, named Victorious.

She is also a recipient of a Prime Time Emmy, for 2020, for her musical contributions to the Create Together project.

READ ALSO: Roof top singer builds a following at White Rock’s Five Corners

Brand is the recording name of Jake Hildebrand, a South Surrey singer-songwriter, producer and actor, popular for musical theatre performances on numerous stages in the Lower Mainland and across B.C. since 2011, including the White Rock Players Club productions of Aladdin and Spamalot and the Fraser Valley Musical Theatre production of Seussical.

The holder of a VCC Music Diploma in Jazz/Contemporary Voice, he also took advantage of the COVID lockdown to reinvent himself as a musical artist, fulfilling a decade-long dream to write and produce an original studio album.

That debut album, Beyond, has been meeting with positive critical reception since being released earlier this year on multiple streaming platforms.



alex.browne@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

artistMusic