PHOTOS: Drag show in Surrey entertain a crowd while raising money

With death-drops and lip syncing galore, drag queens and a crowd came out for an afternoon kiki in Surrey while raising funds for a local theatre company.
The all-ages show brought out about 20 people at The Greek Corner restaurant in Newton.
Performances during the drag-brunch were enjoyed from Isabella, Margaux Rita, Eva Scarlett, Heathen, Batty B Banks, and Abeiya Miraj, with a spotlight performance by Mystic Minx (aka Nathaniel Minx), with Aria Treble hosting.
Each queen performed twice, with an intermission at the halfway point. Although the crowd was on the small side, the cheers throughout the show could have passed for triple the size.
The entertainers were comprised of newcomers and veterans alike.
