PHOTOS: Gone Country benefit concert raises record $842,000 in Cloverdale

The Washboard Union performs at the Gone Country fundraising concert Saturday, July 23 in Cloverdale. (Photo: Kari Simpson) Canadian country singer Jojo Mason performs at the Gone Country fundraising concert Saturday, July 23 in Cloverdale. (Photo: Kari Simpson) The Washboard Union performs at the Gone Country fundraising concert Saturday, July 23 in Cloverdale. (Photo: Kari Simpson) The Truckin’ BBQ team serves hungry concertgoers at the Gone Country fundraising concert Saturday, July 23 in Cloverdale. (Photo: Kari Simpson) The Washboard Union performs at the Gone Country fundraising concert Saturday, July 23 in Cloverdale. (Photo: Kari Simpson)

Cloverdale’s Gone Country concert raised a record amount of money on Saturday, July 23.

Close to $842,000 was collected during this year’s sold-out benefit concert, held at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre for the first time since 2019.

This year’s Gone Country featured music by The Washboard Union, Jojo Mason, Karen Lee Batten and others.

“We don’t know how to put into words how good it felt to be back on the field this week,” event organizers posted to the Twins Cancer Fundraising page on Facebook.

“We will be back next year without a doubt.”

Langley twins Chris and Jamie Ruscheinski lead-organize the event, which has raised money for cancer-related causes over the past eight years with the help of an army of volunteers.

Twins Cancer Fundraising (TCF) was launched when the twins’ mother was sick with breast cancer in 1999. She passed away more than two decades ago, along with their friend Shaun G. and others close to them, inspiring an annual benefit concert that grows in popularity every year.

• RELATED: Gone since 2019, and long sold out, Surrey cancer concert to return in summer facing new challenges.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

CancerCloverdale FairgroundsConcertsfundraisingSurrey