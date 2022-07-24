PHOTOS: Hundreds showed their Pride at the White Rock Family Day event

White Rock Pride Society hosted the first annual family day to celebrate Pride in Miramar Plaza in White Rock on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The family-friendly event featured entertainment, food trucks, a kid’s zone, a silent auction, and a vendor market. Jaylene Tyme, pictured, was one of the many performers at the event (Markus Kislig photo)White Rock Pride Society hosted the first annual family day to celebrate Pride in Miramar Plaza in White Rock on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The family-friendly event featured entertainment, food trucks, a kid’s zone, a silent auction, and a vendor market. Jaylene Tyme, pictured, was one of the many performers at the event (Markus Kislig photo)
Charlie Lloyd, 4, gets a cotton candy from Sugar Shark Candy Company at White Rock Pride Society’s first annual family day to celebrate Pride in Miramar Plaza in White Rock on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The family-friendly event featured entertainment, food trucks, a kid’s zone, a silent auction, and a vendor market. (Anna Burns photo)Charlie Lloyd, 4, gets a cotton candy from Sugar Shark Candy Company at White Rock Pride Society’s first annual family day to celebrate Pride in Miramar Plaza in White Rock on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The family-friendly event featured entertainment, food trucks, a kid’s zone, a silent auction, and a vendor market. (Anna Burns photo)
A fairy blessing was given to kick off White Rock Pride Society first annual family day to celebrate Pride in Miramar Plaza in White Rock on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The family-friendly event featured entertainment, food trucks, a kidճ zone, a silent auction, and a vendor market. (Anna Burns photo)A fairy blessing was given to kick off White Rock Pride Society first annual family day to celebrate Pride in Miramar Plaza in White Rock on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The family-friendly event featured entertainment, food trucks, a kidճ zone, a silent auction, and a vendor market. (Anna Burns photo)
White Rock Pride Society hosted the first annual family day to celebrate Pride in Miramar Plaza in White Rock on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The family-friendly event featured entertainment, food trucks, a kid’s zone, a silent auction, and a vendor market. Victoria Lush, pictured, was one of the drag queen performers at the event. (Markus Kislig photo)White Rock Pride Society hosted the first annual family day to celebrate Pride in Miramar Plaza in White Rock on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The family-friendly event featured entertainment, food trucks, a kid’s zone, a silent auction, and a vendor market. Victoria Lush, pictured, was one of the drag queen performers at the event. (Markus Kislig photo)
White Rock Pride Society hosted the first annual family day to celebrate Pride in Miramar Plaza in White Rock on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The family-friendly event featured entertainment, food trucks, a kid’s zone, a silent auction, and a vendor market. (Anna Burns photo)White Rock Pride Society hosted the first annual family day to celebrate Pride in Miramar Plaza in White Rock on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The family-friendly event featured entertainment, food trucks, a kid’s zone, a silent auction, and a vendor market. (Anna Burns photo)
White Rock Pride Society hosted the first annual family day to celebrate Pride in Miramar Plaza in White Rock on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The family-friendly event featured entertainment, food trucks, a kid’s zone, a silent auction, and a vendor market. Serenity Meadows, pictured, was another drag-performer of the event.(Markus Kislig photo)White Rock Pride Society hosted the first annual family day to celebrate Pride in Miramar Plaza in White Rock on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The family-friendly event featured entertainment, food trucks, a kid’s zone, a silent auction, and a vendor market. Serenity Meadows, pictured, was another drag-performer of the event.(Markus Kislig photo)

It was a pride-filled day in White Rock on Saturday (July 24) as the city gathered for an afternoon of performances, food and many other family-friendly activities during the inaugural White Rock Pride Family Day event.

White Rock Pride Society, in collaboration with the City of White Rock, held the gathering, with this year’s theme encouraging inclusivity of all people.

Hundreds showed out in rainbow gear or simply as they were to celebrate with the city.

A market lined Miramar Plaza with all types of foods and other vendors available to peruse and enjoy, a kids zone saw many children turn out with a variety of entertainment, including drag shows and dancing taking place.

White Rock Pride Society’s president Ernie Klassen shared in a video on Facebook on Sunday that Pride in the city is especially important for youth.

The society aims to show the public that “there is a place for everyone in the community and just let the youth of White Rock know that it’s OK to come out and be a part of a community.”

