PHOTOS/TRAILER: Sheryl Crow-backed Christmas movie shot at Surrey music studio

A new Christmas rom-com movie backed by Sheryl Crow was filmed at a South Surrey recording studio last summer.

Scenes for the made-for-TV “When Christmas Was Young” were shot at Turtle Recording Studios, located near Crescent Park.

The movie features new music written by Crow, who also executive-produced the project, which debuts Sunday (Dec. 18) on the American CBS network and streaming services.

The story: Music manager Luke Dawson (played by Tyler Hilton) finds himself falling for singer-songwriter Melody Douglass (Karen David), who abandoned dreams of making it big.

News of the movie shoot was posted to Turtle’s Facebook page this week.

“Christmas came early for us this year back in July, when the production chose our studio for several scenes, and is described as a ‘Nashville music-themed movie.’ In fact, in this story, Turtle Recording Studios is located in Nashville! The movie also co-stars singer/songwriter Hayley Sales.”

A trailer for the movie is posted to CBS’s Facebook page.

Filming at Turtle was wrapped in a single day.

“They filmed in our place and at another house in the neighbourhood, and at a theatre in Vancouver, too,” said studio operator Larry Anschell.

“What’s cool is they’re using the name of our studio in the movie.”

Anschell launched Turtle Recording Studios back in 1987, and has operated at several sites over the years, specializing in analog recording.

“In recent years, operating in the analog niche continues to bring more business from home studios who want to improve upon their all-digital recordings,” he told the Now-Leader last year. “The sound quality of mixing on an analog console is far superior to mixing ‘in the box’ on a computer and it seems more engineers and artists are realizing this.”



