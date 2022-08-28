PHOTOS: Vancouver Musicians ‘Play the Parks’ at King George Hub in Surrey

Akhil Jobanputra performed at King George Hub in Surrey on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader) Callie Garrett, 4, dances to live music by the band Los Duendes at King George Hub in Surrey on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader) Los Duendes performed at King George Hub in Surrey on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader) Los Duendes performed at King George Hub in Surrey on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

By Anna Burns, Surrey-Now Leader

A small crowd gathered in Surrey to listen to musical performances, in addition to the many who enjoyed the concert as they walked by.

The performances were a part of “Play The Parks,” which is presented by the TD Music Connected Series and curated by Canada’s Music Incubator (CMI), the free outdoor concerts spotlight “diverse artists” from Black, Indigenous, Chinese, South Asian and 2SLGBTQ+ communities.

Akhil Jobanputra started off the performances and played north Indian classical music.

The style of music he performed was, “primarily an improvised form, with the song-text providing a basis for spontaneous musical creation within the grammar of the raga (melodic form) and tala (rhythmic cycle),” said Jobanputra in a post on his website.

Los Duendes is a Psych Latin Fusion group. They have “infectious tropical rhythms intertwined with spicy Latin melodies designed to make people feel uplifted and groove.”

The performances were the first of three concerts in Surrey.

The three-concert Surrey schedule is posted to tdmusicconnectedseries.com with submitted artist biographies. Concert times for the following two shows are 4 p.m. on Sept. 2, and noon on Sept. 9.

-With files from Tom Zillich

Live musicSurrey