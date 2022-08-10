Play time: Surrey theatre companies line up comedies, musicals, monologues this fall/winter

On Aug. 21, fledgling Pivot Theatre to host drag-show fundraiser ‘Drag Out Your Friends’ in Newton

To debut in Surrey in mid-September, Meghan Gardiner’s play “To Perfection” will star Rae Takei, left, and Patti Allan. In this story, Gloria, a former celebrity TV chef (Allan), is finally reuniting with her estranged grandchild, Alex (Takei). However, the temperature heats up when Alex comes out as non-binary and opens a ‘genderational’ divide. (Submitted photo)

Surrey-area theatre companies have announced several shows for the coming fall/winter season.

In early November, Naked Stage Productions will stage a “readers theatre” production of “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” a play of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes and memory.

The company will follow that with Steve Penman’s “Courtship,” from Feb. 24-26, in a story about two elderly men who share their observations about the world’s problems and offer “solutions” where they can.

Other plays in Naked Stage’s next season include “Small Things” (next April) and “Steel Magnolias” (June). Show and ticket details are posted on the website nspsociety.com, and a new promo video sheds more light on the company.

While the name might imply an erotic happening, it’s the stage that’s naked, not the performers, during Naked Stage productions.

“Our performances don’t have movement, extensive lighting, sound systems or props,” explains a post on Youtube. “The stage is bare except for actors sitting on stools and music stands holding their scripts. This method has been used for decades, mainly in universities and schools; it also has special appeal to seniors who liken it to old-time radio, where the audience had to listen carefully to fully understand the story.”

Elsewhere in Surrey, Royal Canadian Theatre Company will present three comedies during its 2022-23 subscription series, starting with “Ghost of a Chance” in mid-October. Written by two Disney veterans, Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus, and directed by Patricia Brooke, this show promises magic, mystery and moments of love at Surrey Arts Centre and also Anvil Centre in New Westminster.

The company’s annual pantomime show is called “The Snow Queen: A Frozen Adventure,” adapted from the classic fairy tale by Hans Christian Anderson. In March/April the production will be followed by a classic Neil Simon farce, “The Last of the Red Hot Lovers,” directed by Nicole DesLauriers. For details and tickets, visit rctheatreco.com or call the Surrey Arts Centre box office, 604-501-5566.

Earlier this summer, Ellie King officially retired from the job of leading Royal Canadian Theatre Company. In stepping back from work as managing artistic director of the theatre company she co-founded in 2006, King has handed the reins to production manager Crystal Weltzin and artistic director Kerri Norris, and will continue to act and direct.

Meantime, Surrey’s fledgling Pivot Theatre company has signed a lease with the Bethany-Newton United Church (14853 60 Ave.). “This transit-accessible space can seat audiences of up to 250, and will host our August AGM, workshops and upcoming fall and winter productions,” says a Pivot newsletter.

For a mid-November run at the Newton church, the company will stage “A Late Snow,” by Jane Chambers. Needed are volunteer crew members, training provided. To get involved, contact producer Margaret Shearman by email, pivottheatre20@gmail.com.

This month, on Aug. 21, Pivot will host a drag-show fundraiser called ‘Drag Out Your Friends’ at The Greek Corner in Newton. Hosted by Aria Treble, the afternoon event will include performances by Isabella, Margaux Rita, Eva Scarlett, Heathen, Batty B Banks, and Abeiya Miraj, with a spotlight performance by Mystic Minx (aka Nathaniel Minx). Tickets are $50 + GST each, and include a choice of entrée (chicken, beef, or vegetarian). For tickets, visit pivottheatre.ca.

✨MINXY’S FINALLY IN A SHOW✨ Later this month I’ll be making a Guest Appearance at “Drag Out Your Friends”. An All Age Drag Show with some of the fiercest Canadian Drag + A Witch from Seattle It’s my first Live Performance and will be a great test run for my First Live Show 💜 pic.twitter.com/4m5bgGgn2u — Nathaniel Minx (@NathanielMinx) August 4, 2022

This fall, Surrey Civic Theatres’ 2022-23 “Presentation Series” will hit Surrey stages with Triple Threat Theatre offerings, including the plays “To Perfection,” “Josie and Grace: A Mostly Historical Cabaret Dream Play” and “Driving Me Crazy.”

The season opens Sept. 14-17 with “To Perfection,” Meghan Gardiner’s script, the world premiere of which is co-presented by shameless hussy productions. In this story, Gloria, a former celebrity TV chef, played by Patti Allan, is finally reuniting with her estranged grandchild, Alex. However, the temperature heats up when Alex, played by Rae Takei, comes out as non-binary and opens a ‘genderational’ divide.

Also in Surrey this fall, the comedy “Menopause the Musical,” set in a department store and involving four women who meet while shopping for a black lace bra, will be staged Oct. 6 at Bell Performing Arts Centre. Tickets range $55-$65 on bellperformingartscentre.com, or call 604-507-6355.



