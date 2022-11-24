Delta Photo Club is presenting a Zoom workshop, “The Power and Benefits of a Creative Image Series,” with award-winning photographer Rick Hulbert on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (Rick Hulbert/Delta Photo Club/Submitted photo)

Power of ‘creative image series’ subject of Delta Photo Club workshop

Zoom presentation featuring award-winning photographer Rick Hubert Dec. 7

An upcoming Delta Photo Club workshop hosted will examine “The Power and Benefits of a Creative Image Series.”

The presentation featuring award-winning photographer Rick Hubert will take place via Zoom on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and is billed as an event that will be of interest to all photographers, regardless of their level of experience and expertise.

Hulbert, a “life member” of the Royal Canadian Academy of Arts, and a “fellow” of The Royal Architectural Institute of Canada, teaches photography at Simon Fraser University and Langara College and (in more normal times) leads multi-day photo workshops throughout Europe and North America.

He was also chosen as one of only two photographers from North America to be invited to participate in the 2015 World Art Games held in Bratislava, Slovakia.

“Rick‘s international award-winning photography is informed by his background as a professional, award-winning and published architect and urban designer,” according to press release. “His teachings reflect his knowledge of both the history of the two-dimensional arts of drawing and painting, along with the science of human vision.”

To learn more about Hulbert and his photography, visit rickhulbertphotography.com.

To attend next month’s zoom workshop, you must either become a member of the Delta Photo Club by filling out the form at deltaphotoclub.com/member-sign-up-form (memberships cost $40/year for individuals, $70 for families and $25 for youth and students), or, to join as a guest, send an e-transfer of $10 to treasurer@deltaphotoclub.com by noon on Wednesday, Dec. 7 (please include your name, email address and club affiliation with the transfer).

For more information about other upcoming club events, visit deltaphotoclub.com/workshops.

To learn more about the Delta Photo Club or using the Zoom platform, email president@deltaphotoclub.com.

Delta

