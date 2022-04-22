Punjabi singer Sharry Mann coming to Surrey’s Bell for May concert

Later this spring, Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena

Sharry Mann in the music video for “Shakti Water,” posted in March to The Maple Music channel on YouTube.

Sharry Mann is set to return to Surrey for a May 8 concert at Bell Performing Arts Centre.

The Punjabi singer/writer “is one of the most talked-about names in the Punjabi music industry,” according to a post on the concert website, sharrymaanlive.com.

Mann, whose birth name is Surinder Singh Mann, will perform at the 1,100-capacity Bell theatre with Raj Ranjodh, a lyricist-singer.

Apna Punjab Productions presents the concert, tickets for which start at $43 and rise to $200 for VIP seats.

Mann’s songs include “3 Peg,” one version of which boasts more than 682 million views on YouTube. He is said to have over 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and some of Mann’s other hit songs include “Hostel,” “Dil Da Dimaag” and “Roohafza.” He’s also made some movies.

Almost three years ago in Surrey, Mann was booked to headline Surrey Fusion Festival in 2019 but his performance was cancelled days earlier, due to the death of his mother.

Later this spring, Diljit Dosanjh, billed as “India’s leading star,” launches a “Born to Shine” world tour scheduled to stop at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Sunday, June 19.

Dosanjh’s movies include last year’s romantic-comedy hit “Honsla Rakh,” which featured some Surrey-area sites and people during filming here in the spring of 2021.

Also this spring, Surrey’s 5X Festival Block Party will return June 11 with thousands of ticket-holders expected at the event’s new venue, Holland Park. The South Asian-focused fest promises eight hours of live music by performers including Jasmine Sandlas, The PropheC, AR Paisley, Khanvict, Shreea Kaul, Ikky, Robyn Sandhu, REHMA and more.

In coming weeks, other public shows at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre include “Music of the Night” (a tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber, April 30), The Comic Strippers improv-comedy show (May 6), vocal band Home Free (May 7) and the ABBA tribute band Abra Cadabra (May 13). Visit bellperformingartscentre.com for the calendar.



