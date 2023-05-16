The touring production “Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic” features Dominic Warren (left) singing Freddie Mercury’s vocals and Rusty Red playing Brian May’s guitar riffs. (Submitted photo)

The touring production “Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic” features Dominic Warren (left) singing Freddie Mercury’s vocals and Rusty Red playing Brian May’s guitar riffs. (Submitted photo)

LIVE MUSIC

Queenly rock show returns to Surrey stage with ‘86-era hits, lights, volume and costumes

Touring production features Dominic Warren as Freddie Mercury

A spring tour of Canada sees “Queen: It’s A Kinda Magic” heading west for several B.C. concerts including a return to Surrey Arts Centre on Tuesday, June 6.

The Queen tribute show wowed a Main Stage audience last June with its royal recreation of the British band’s mid-1980s concert tour, with all the lights, volume, pomp and circumstance.

This year the production features the same four-piece band, led by Dominic Warren and his very Mercury-ish vocals and mannerisms, along with drummer Michael Dickens, bassist Andre Van Der Merwe and guitarist Rusty Red.

The show features Queen hits played by a band of South African musicians in a Showtime Australia production, which recreates the landmark 1986 Wembley Stadium concert, but not the exact set of songs.

If you never got a chance to see Queen in concert, this is the next best thing.

For the Surrey date, only a few seats remain for sale on tickets.surrey.ca for $72 each ($43 for kids 13 and under), or call 604-501-5566.

• RELATED, from 2022: Queen show coming to Surrey with ‘spectacle’ and ‘energy’ of band’s landmark 1986 London concert.

The band plays Queen songs in their original keys – no easy task for singer Warren. But it sounds like he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Funny enough,” he told the Now-Leader last spring, “it’s what makes the show satisfying and worthwhile for me, because there are a lot of (tribute) shows out there doing Queen songs and they’re dropping the keys by a minor-third or whatever, and I feel that takes the punch away from the music. Freddie used to struggle singing his own songs, and that’s where the energy comes from, you know – working extra hard to get to those notes.”

Born a year after Mercury died in 1991, Warren said he’s a longtime Queen fan who once studied baroque music. He’d hoped to attend Berklee College of Music in Boston, but a diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes stalled that pursuit. Instead, he focused more on rock music and later signed on for the starring role in “Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic.”

In B.C., the production will play venues in Kelowna, Chilliwack, Surrey, Vancouver (Vogue Theatre, June 7) and some on Vancouver Island before a tour of Australia in July. Check queenitsakindamagic.com for the dates and ticket details.


