Record-breaking attendance at Surrey’s Fusion Festival

Surrey Fusion Festival drew a record-breaking crowd over the weekend.

More than 100,000 people attended the 16th annual festival at Holland Park on Saturday and Sunday (July 22-23).

The two-day event is considered Western Canada’s largest multicultural food and culture festival, the City of Surrey said in a release Monday.

This year’s headliners were Indigenous electronic artist DJ Shub on Saturday evening, followed Sunday by Punjabi singer/actor Gurnam Bhullar. The festival featured more than 200 live performances on nine stages.

The theme of “Dance Around the World” was on display at the 50 food and art pavilions. Each celebrated a different nation and “showcased how people come together to celebrate and build bridges between cultures,” event planners said.

The goal of the Ugandan pavilion was to give people a chance to experience Ugandan culture and cuisine, said Brian Seremba, representing Ugandan Cultural Association.

Along with local jewelry, textiles and art, Ugandan food was also sold at the pavilion. This included freshly made passion fruit juice, samosas, beef skewers (known as muchomo), mandazi (an East African doughnut) and chapati. The majority of the food sold was grown from the ground, because most Ugandan food is plant-based.

Seremba said Uganda is known for coffee, the source of the White Nile river and world-class national parks, some of which are home to mountain gorillas.

Seremba said Uganda is like the Los Angeles of Africa.

“We’re very low-key, we kind of just chill, we know what we have to offer and those that get to experience Uganda are like, whoa, you guys have this. I’m like, ‘Yeah, dude, we’re just not so public like everybody else,’” Seremba said.

The Philippines pavilion won the award for best-dressed at the festival.

“The Philippines pavilion’s dominant theme this year featured Muslim creations including malong table covers, beautifully decorated umbrellas and decorative fabric wall lining,” Narima Dela Cruz said in an email to the Now-Leader.

Mayor Brenda Locke was proud to see how the festival has grown over the years.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the dedicated volunteers, passionate pavilion organizers, and enthusiastic attendees who made this festival truly exceptional,” Locke stated.

-With files from Tom Zillich



