Reena Virk murder TV series production underway in B.C.

Hulu producing TV show about 1997 death of teen at the hands of other teens titled Under The Bridge

The story of the murder of Reena Virk is one that all British Columbians know well.

Soon, so will the rest of the world.

Producers for Hulu have filmed a new series about the murder, Under The Bridge, which is based on the book by Rebecca Godfrey and will detail the gruesome murder that shocked the community of Saanich and the entire nation.

Virk, who was just 14 at the time of her murder, was beaten by a group of teenagers in 1997 under the Craigflower bridge and then drowned in the Gorge Waterway in Saanich. She was found eight days later, having floated up the waterway.

B.C. residents were alerted as filming in the province began Dec.5, closing roads and reducing parking temporarily.

Almost 25 year after the murder, Virk’s killers – now in their 40s – have been granted variations of parole.

Kelly Ellard, who has changed her name to Kerry Sim, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder with day parole and Warren Glowatski was released from prison in 2007.

Glowatski received a life sentence for the murder and took part in a restorative justice program with Virk’s family, leading to his release after 10 years behind bars.

Production of the first season of Under The Bridge will last into April, 2023.

