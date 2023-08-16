Resilience of nature inspiration for new South Surrey art exhibit

Joanne Dennis sits with her work featured at the Renewal: A Prospective Study of the Untamed exhibit at Beecher Place at Crescent Beach. (Contributed photo) Melissa Burgher poses with her art work at the Renewal: A Prospective Study of the Untamed exhibit at Beecher Place at Crescent Beach. (Contributed photo)

As with their own personal experience of recovering from a fire with regrowth, a new exhibit at Crescent Beach by two artists aims to showcase the rebuilding that occurs after a blaze.

A 2019 fire at Beecher Place in South Surrey almost took The Diversified Brush, an art collective, with the flames, but, luckily, it was saved.

The creator of that collection is back this summer with a new exhibit called Renewal: A Prospective Study of the Untamed, with two artists Joanne Dennis and Melissa Burgher featured. Interested individuals still have a few more days to see the pieces.

“Melissa focuses on the interaction and interconnection between humanity and the living earth. Some of her works are meant to make the viewer wonder about their own relationship to our backyard and the impact of our consumption,” reads a release about the exhibit.

Burgher’s goal is to showcase the resiliency of the environment. She presents a unique collection of artistic floral compositions with brushstrokes of brilliant hues and shapes. Her paintings of the living are rendered with spontaneity, fun, and thoughtful expression of the untamed spirit that lies within.

Meanwhile Dennis’ work is focused on the mountains, parks, bodies of water and wildlife the province has to offer, utilizing multimedia to showcase “intentional and intuitive processes to communicate a strong connection to the intricate beauty of this world.”

The collection of works comes from both artists’ beliefs about people’s responsibility to take care of the planet.

“This is an optimistic prospective study of renewal, as the earth recovers from the assaults that have been thrown at it, from forest fires to droughts. The greenest of greens are beginning to show on lands previously burned, and quenching dry earth produces the most colourful of flowers. This breathtaking exhibit of vibrant florals and the sublime beauty of British Columbia’s natural wonders, showcases the possibility of life and vitality as part of our future environment.”

Anyone who wants to see B.C.’s beauty in 2-D still has a few more days to catch the exhibit, with Beecher Place open from Thursday until Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

