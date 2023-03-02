‘Revenge comedy’ brings Juliet, other Shakespeare characters to Surrey stage March 10

At one Surrey theatre, tickets are selling quickly for a fast-paced “revenge comedy” involving Juliet Capulet and several other Shakespeare characters.

On Friday, March 10, Monster Theatre’s production plays Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall, 8 p.m. curtain.

Written by Pippa Mackie and Ryan Gladstone, the Fringe Fest hit stars Mackie as Juliet, while Carly Pokoradi plays almost everyone else and Gladstone cameos as William Shakespeare.

The scriptwriters contend that while Juliet might be one of the world’s most well-known characters, she is also the one with the least free will. “Not only is she a child, a woman, and the literary embodiment of love, she is in someone else’s play — a man’s play,” says an event post on surrey.ca.

In “Juliet: A Revenge Comedy,” she tears herself from the fabric of the narrative and exits the theatre determined to write her own story. Wandering through the canon of Shakespeare’s greatest plays, she encounters other female characters (Lady Macbeth, Ophelia, Cleopatra, Miranda) and recruits this team of kick-ass women to confront The Bard of Avon.

One reviewer raved: “The interactions between Pokoradi and Mackie veer between classic Shakespeare and saucy modern-day dialogue, keeping audiences in stitches from beginning to end of the 60-minute production.”

Tickets for the Centre Stage show ($22/$29) are sold on tickets.surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5566.



