Patrick Peters built this Lego replica of Cloverdale’s Fire Hall No. 8. The replica will be showcased at the upcoming Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair as part of the Lego exhibit in the Buckaroo Barn (Cloverdale Rec. Centre). (Image via facebook.com/cloverdalebia)

Patrick Peters built this Lego replica of Cloverdale’s Fire Hall No. 8. The replica will be showcased at the upcoming Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair as part of the Lego exhibit in the Buckaroo Barn (Cloverdale Rec. Centre). (Image via facebook.com/cloverdalebia)

Rodeo Lego exhibit to include replica of Fire Hall No. 8

Lego build to be showcased next to history of Surrey firefighters display

An exhibit about Surrey Firefighters will be showcased on the Fairgrounds over Rodeo Weekend.

Paul Orazietti, executive director of the Cloverdale BIA, said he’s been working with Mike Starchuk’s office to create an exhibit on the history of firefighters in the city.

“It’s going to be exciting,” said Orazietti. “It will be a tribute to firefighters over the years.”

He said the firefighters exhibit will be adjacent to the ever-popular Lego exhibit. And the pairing makes sense. That’s because the Lego exhibit will have a replica of Cloverdale’s Fire Hall No. 8.

“There’s a whole lego area and the fire hall will be beside the firefighters exhibit, but part of the Lego exhibit.”

Rick Hugh, 1st vice-president of the Cloverdale Rodeo Association, said Cloverdale resident Patrick Peters built the replica fire hall.

Both the Lego display and the firefighters exhibit will be housed in the Buckaroo Barn (Cloverdale Rec. Centre). In previous years, Hughes said this area was called the “Kids Zone.”

The Lego display area will have many different Lego builds.

“The Fire Hall No. 8 build will be featured as part of the ‘Brick Corral’ (Lego area),” explained Hugh. “It will be a nice tie-in with the Jr. Firefighter Challenge attraction that will also be set up as part of the Buckaroo Barn.”

For more info, visit cloverdalerodeo.com.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cloverdale FairgroundsCloverdale Rodeo

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tears, joy and tributes as fans pay respects to Gordon Lightfoot in his hometown
Next story
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry sing for royal coronation concert

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke with redacted copy of provincial government report concerning city's policing transition. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey still doesn’t have Farnworth’s unedited report on policing transition, mayor says

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
SSC councillors blaming ‘massive’ Surrey rent increases on 12.5% property tax hike

TEASER PHOTO
‘Sashbear’ walk in Surrey aims to prevent suicide of BPD patients like this Toronto athlete

Patrick Peters built this Lego replica of Cloverdale’s Fire Hall No. 8. The replica will be showcased at the upcoming Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair as part of the Lego exhibit in the Buckaroo Barn (Cloverdale Rec. Centre). (Image via facebook.com/cloverdalebia)
Rodeo Lego exhibit to include replica of Fire Hall No. 8

Pop-up banner image