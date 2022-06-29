See full schedule for Surrey’s Canada Day event Friday, July 1, with fireworks to follow Arkells

Event returns to Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre after a two-year pause due to pandemic

Fireworks will fill the sky above Surrey’s Canada Day event starting at 10:15 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale. (Submitted photo)

The City of Surrey will host Canada Day celebrations in Cloverdale this Friday, July 1.

Canadian rock band Arkells will headline Surrey’s first in-person Canada Day event since 2019. The event returns to Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.

Admission is free at the day-long festival, to feature live music, Indigenous education and cultural sharing, dance battles, kid’s activities, the 55+ Summer Social for Seniors and Elders, food trucks and a fireworks finale.

Other performers will include Shawnee Kish, Haviah Mighty, En Karma, Old Soul Rebel, Babylung, Git Hayetsk Dancers, Teon Gibbs, Adewolf, Ashley Pater, Cedar Hills Caledonian Pipe Band, DJ J-Editz and others listed on surrey.ca/canadaday/performers.

Events start at 10 a.m. and continue until 10:30 p.m., at 17728 64 Ave. More details are posted to surrey.ca/canadaday.

SCHEDULE:

Main Stage – Amphitheatre:

11:00 AM Diamonds in the Rough

1:00 PM The Oot & Oots

1:30 PM

Indigenous Welcome

Opening Ceremonies with Mayor & Council

O Canada with Ashley Pater + Cedar Hills Caledonian Pipe Band

2:00 PM Ashley Pater

2:30 PM Git Hayetsk Dancers

3:30 PM Mikey Jose

4:20 PM En Karma

5:10 PM Old Soul Rebel

5:40 PM DJ Marvel

6:00 PM Dance Battle Winner

6:05 PM Haviah Mighty

7:20 PM Cultural Sharing with Land-Based Nations

7:50 PM Shawnee Kish

8:30 PM DJ Marvel

9:00 PM Arkells

10:15 PM Fireworks

Siam Stage – Amphitheatre:

11:30 AM Kwel Eng Sen Dancers

12:00 PM Residential School Survivor Honouring Ceremony

12:30 PM JJ Lavallee

2:00 PM Teon Gibbs

3:00 PM Renae Morriseau and Adrian Glynn

4:00 PM Git Hayetsk Dancers

4:50 PM The Big Shiny Band

5:40 PM Babylung

Kid’s Stage – Amphitheatre:

11:00 AM Norma McKnight

11:30 AM Matt Henry

12:30 PM Kung Jaadee

1:00 PM Norma McKnight

2:00 PM The Oot & Oots

2:30 PM Kung Jaadee

3:00 PM Norma McKnight

4:00 PM The Oot & Oots

Community Stage – Community Hub:

11:00 AM Pleasant Trees

12:00 PM Pat Chessell

1:00 PM Glisha

2:00 PM Yvonne Kushe

3:00 PM Songpati Latin Band

4:00 PM Ashley Pater

5:00 PM Michaela Slinger

6:00 PM M’Girl

7:00 PM FKA Rayne

Dance Stage – Community Hub:

12:40 PM Natasha Presents: The Get Down Hip Hop Battle

1:40 PM Natasha Presents: The Get Down Hip Hop Battle

2:40 PM Natasha Presents: The Get Down Hip Hop Battle

3:40 PM J-Editz: Decibel Entertainment

4:40 PM Natasha Presents: The Get Down Hip Hop Battle

5:40 PM J-Editz: Decibel Entertainment

6:40 PM J-Editz: Decibel Entertainment

55+ Summer Social – The Barn:

10:30 AM Matt Henry

10:45 AM Indigenous Welcome with Kwantlen First Nation

11:10 AM Pat Chessell

11:40 AM Tyson Venegas

12:00 PM Opening Ceremony with Mayor & Council

12:30 PM Rangla Punjab Arts Academy

12:45 PM Zumba

The Barn Stage – The Barn:

2:00 PM Syd Carter West

3:00 PM Adewolf

4:00 PM Syd Carter West

5:00 PM Kyle Hensby & The Rowdy Spurs

6:00 PM Jasmine Bharucha

7:00 PM PLAYLIST

8:00 PM Tanner Olsen Band

Surrey’s Canada Day event is planned by the city’s special events team, with funding from sponsors and other levels of government.

Last time around, in 2019, rock band Our Lady Peace headlined Surrey’s July 1 celebrations in Cloverdale, with Bif Naked and others in concert, pre-pandemic.

“The City of Surrey is honoured to hold this event on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territories of the Salish Peoples, including the q̓ic̓əy̓ (Katzie), q̓ʷɑ:n̓ƛ̓ən̓ (Kwantlen), and Semiahma (Semiahmoo) land-based Nations,” notes a news release.

“Surrey Canada Day will meet health and safety guidelines as set out by the Provincial Health Officer, Worksafe BC, Fraser Health and appropriate industry associations.”



