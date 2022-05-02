Hedley lead singer Jacob Hoggard performs during the band’s final concert of their current tour in Kelowna, B.C. on Friday, March 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett

Hedley lead singer Jacob Hoggard performs during the band’s final concert of their current tour in Kelowna, B.C. on Friday, March 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett

Sex assault trial getting underway for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard

Hoggard pleaded not guilty to sexual assault causing bodily harm and sexual interference in 2019

The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is getting underway after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hoggard is in a downtown Toronto courtroom today where a judge says a few procedural matters will be dealt with before jury selection begins.

Hoggard, the frontman for the band Hedley, pleaded not guilty to sexual assault causing bodily harm and sexual interference during a two-day preliminary hearing in the summer of 2019.

He chose to be tried by a jury rather than a judge alone, and was initially scheduled to stand trial in January 2021.

But public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 prompted the courts to put new jury trials on hold for months at a time during the pandemic, and the trial was pushed back on several occasions.

It is now scheduled to run until early June.

Hoggard was arrested and charged in 2018 for alleged incidents involving a woman and a teenager that police have said took place in the Toronto area in 2016. The complainants cannot be identified due to a publication ban.

Police began investigating the case after allegations surfaced suggesting Hoggard had inappropriate encounters with young fans.

The singer put out a statement long before his arrest in which he denied any non-consensual sexual conduct. But he acknowledged having behaved in a way that “objectified women” and was “reckless and dismissive of their feelings.”

Hedley was dropped by its management team and blacklisted by several radio stations after the allegations emerged, and has been on indefinite hiatus since 2018.

RELATED: Refunds given out for Hedley concerts

sexual assault

Previous story
The Judds, Ray Charles join the Country Music Hall of Fame

Just Posted

One person was taken to hospital after crews responded to reports of a stabbing in the 9500-block of Prince Charles Boulevard early Monday (May 2, 2022). (Shane MacKichan photo)
One to hospital following reported stabbing in Surrey

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 1

Lloyd Edwards during the unveiling of the STA building being renamed in Edwards’ honour. The STA held the event at Queen Elizabeth Secondary School on Saturday (April 30), but the association’s offices are just down King George Boulevard. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘It all traces back to Lloyd’: Surrey Teachers’ rename building in honour of its first Black president

Surrey’s Party for the Planet, which took place in and around Surrey City Hall and Civic Plaza, returned the first time Saturday (April 30, 2022) since the pandemic was declared in 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey’s Party for the Planet returns