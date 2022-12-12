Singer-songwriter Brian Doerksen of Abbotsford performs a holiday concert Dec. 17 in Abbotsford and Dec. 18 in Surrey. (Submitted photo)

Singer Brian Doerksen hosts holiday concerts in Abbotsford and Surrey

The Heart of Christmas tour on Dec. 17 and 18 includes seasonal classics

Christian singer-songwriter Brian Doerksen performs in Abbotsford on Saturday, Dec. 17 and in Surrey on Sunday, Dec. 18 as part of The Heart of Christmas tour across B.C.

The concerts start at 7 p.m. at Abbotsford Pentecostal Assembly (3145 Gladwin Rd.) and Pacific Community Church (5337 180 St.).

Doerksen and members of his band and special guests share songs from his 2020 Juno-nominated album The Heart Of Christmas along with known and loved Christmas classics.

The concerts also feature special guest Tim Neufeld, a fellow Juno winner and front man of Tim & The Glory Boys.

Doerksen’s songs Come, now is the time to worship; Refiner’s Fire; and Faithful One are sung in faith communities around the world.

He received a Juno award for Holy God (Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year) in 2008 and and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Gospel Music Association of Canada at the Covenant Awards in 2014.

Doerksen’s latest album is Hymns For Life, his take on timeless hymns which also features his father, Harry.

His most recent single is Every Dream, co-written and released with Marika Siewert and playing across Canada on radio.

Doerksen continues to write new songs and release singles and is the director of a new online songwriting program called Unlocking Your Songs.

His six adult children include two sons with special needs, and he lives with his wife of 38 years, Joyce, and their family in Abbotsford.

Tickets are available at briandoerksen.com and eventbrite.ca.

