‘Snazzy, jazzy’ speakeasy set for April 22 in White Rock

Alexander Browne and his Boulevardiers performing at The Stage Door Club

Alexander Browne and his Boulevardiers are set to perform on April 22, 2023 at Peninsula Productions’ studio stage in White Rock’s Centennial Park. (Contributed photo)

Peninsula Productions’ studio theatre in Centennial Park is to be transformed into a Gatsby-era speakeasy next month, for a one-night-only event promising “a trip back to the Roaring ’20s and Flirty ’30s.

Alexander Browne and his Boulevardiers will headline The Stage Door Club on April 22 for what’s described as an opportunity for latter-day flappers and bootleggers to strut their stuff at “a snazzy, jazzy party in an intimate setting.”

With music starting at 8 p.m., megaphone crooner Browne – a long-time Peace Arch News reporter – is to lead his seven-piece, tuxedo-clad band through the Charleston, the Black Bottom, the Varsity Drag and other toe-tappers that helped make the Jazz Age jump.

“Anyone who has seen the Boulevardiers… will know that we deliver the most authentic dance band sounds of the ’20s and early ’30s this side of the Wall Street Crash,” Browne said in a news release, noting performances at Club 240, the White Rock Jazz and Blues Festival, and the Red Serge Gala among recent gigs.

Familiar faces from past shows at the theatre – portraying bartenders, servers and “other denizens of the illicit venue” – will include Karina Cebuliak (Addictive Comedy) as the club’s sassy MC and hostess.

Browne, who also appeared in the radio play Sorry Wrong Number for Peninsula, and directed last year’s sold-out production of Agatha Christie’s The Stranger said it’s a “chance to party like it’s 1928.”

Sheiks and shebas who arrive in their best Gatsby/Downton Abbey era finery will also be eligible for best-costume prizes.

The studio theatre is located at 14600 North Bluff Rd., adjacent to the arena. Seating is limited. For tickets ($50) or more information, visit www.peninsulaproductions.org or call 604-536-8335.

