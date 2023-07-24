Softball City concerts bring rock, country heavy-hitters to South Surrey

A brand new two-concert music series with a difference will start with a full afternoon and evening of rock heavy-hitters this Saturday (July 29) at Softball City.

Marianas Trench, Big Wreck, Default, and The Wild! will headline the first event in the Russell and Roots series, at the complex, 2201 148 St., sponsored by Russell Brewing and presented by CFOX.

The series will wind up with an epic country party at Softball City on Aug. 12, presented by 93.7 JR Country and featuring LOCASH, James Barker Band, Meghan Patrick, Mark Ledlin, and Dane Bateman.

Door for both events will be at 2 p.m., with the music starting at 2:30 p.m.

The difference is that both events – for which net profits are going to charities and community organizations – will be open to all ages, with kids under 10 admitted free with an adult.

A media release said organizers are “passionate about creating a fun and exciting event that makes a positive impact in the community and brings people together.”

It’s in keeping with the big heart of the Russell and Roots series, which will channel net profits to community organizations like the Surrey Fire Fighters and the LIFTED Children and Youth Mental Health Foundation, an initiative created by country legend Dallas Smith (which is dedicated to ensuring that children and youth in B.C have access to the necessary resources and opportunities that can positively impact their lives).

The opener will feature what organizers describe as “a lineup of killer bands to get heads banging and fists pumping,” a “Russell Mania” pro-wrestling show presented by local promoter Wrestle Core, plus food trucks and ice-cold beer.

The second event, two weeks later, will feature a stellar line-up including Nashville’s LOCASH; four-time Canadian country single chart toppers the James Barker Band, and back-to-back CCMA Female Artist of the Year Patrick.

Rounding out the lineup for both shows will be local talent voted onto the bill through an ongoing battle-of-the-bands, hosted online at russellandroots.com.

Tickets start at $89 (plus taxes and fees) for July 29, and start at $69 (plus taxes and fees) for Aug. 12

Tickets and full details are available from russellandroots.com



