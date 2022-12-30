Soulstream band makes its White Rock debut

Soulstream, seen performing at the 2019 Luminary Festival in North Delta, will make its White Rock debut with two shows at Blue Frog Studios on Saturday, Jan. 28. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod file photo)

Well-known Vancouver soul, funk and pop band Soulstream will make its debut at White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios with two shows on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The 10-piece band will play both a concert (theatre seating show) at 7 p.m. and a dance (no seating) show at 9:15 p.m.

With its winning combination of two lead singers, a three-piece horn section and a driving five-piece rhythm section, Soulstream offers an eminently danceable mix of feel-good 70s soul, 60s Motown, hip hop, current pop and classic rock.

Formed in the heyday of the Vancouver Acid Jazz scene of the `90s, the band became an institution at legendary nightclub The Bar None, but has since moved on to become a popular choice for international musical festivals, concerts, corporate functions, and ‘barn burner’ dances.

Among numerous accolades, Soulstream has been voted number one in the Georgia Straight’s ‘Best of Vancouver’ in various categories, and several of its individual members have performed on gold and platinum selling, Juno and Grammy Award winning albums.

Featured in Soulstream are lead vocalists Rebecca Shoichet (Amanda Marshal, Tom Cochran) and Timmy Fuller ( Dreaded Soul).

The all-star group also includes guitarist Tristan Paxton, keyboardist Chris Gestrin, bassist Andre LeChance, sax player and vocalist Karen Graves (Mimosa), multiple sax and reed player Bill Runge (Powder Blues, Jim Byrnes), trumpeter Vince Mai (Powder Blues), percussionist Raphael Geronimo (Rumba Calzada) and drummer Randall Stoll ( kd lang, Tom Cochrane, Anne Wilson, K-os).

The show will also be live-streamed on Bluefrogtv.com on Jan. 28.

For tickets to the live show ($59.50) or to subscribe for the live-streamed presentation, visit www.bluefrogstudios.ca



alex.browne@peacearchnews.com

