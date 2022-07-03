Sounds of Summer: Surrey Musical Event upcoming

The event will have 10 musical performances in Surrey’s parks all summer-long

Sounds of Summer kicks off on Wednesday until end of August. (City of Surrey photo)

Peruse Surrey’s parks this summer while enjoying various live music performances, starting up right around the corner.

From R&B to Jazz and traditional Indian beats, musical stylings ranging across the board are set to take stage in the City’s most popular parks and outdoor locations for the Sounds of Summer event. The series performance is a continuation from previous years, this year jam-packed with even more performances.

The event is free and open to everybody in the public, the City of Surrey describing the event as fun for all ages. Bring your own seat will be in effect for all shows, outdoor chairs or blankets are encouraged.

Food and beverage vendors may be available at some shows or picnic meals from home are welcome as an alternative.

Line-up for Sounds of Summer is:

July 6 — Sons of Granville (R&B, Pop) at The Glades Woodland Garden at 6:30 p.m.

July 8 — Will Clements (Jazz) at Darts Hill Garden Park at 1 p.m.

July 13 — Tonye Aganaba (R&B, Neo Soul) at Museum of Surrey at 6:30 p.m.

July 20 — Asi Somos (Venezuelan Folk, Latin) at Fleetwood Park at 6:30 p.m.

July 27 — True North Troubadours (60s Folk) at Darts Hill Garden Park at 6:30 p.m.

August 3 — Top City (R&B, Soul, Motown, Funk) at Clayton Community Centre at 6:30 p.m.

August 5 — Amber Tsang (Jazz) at Francis Park at 1 p.m.

August 10 — Dalannah Gail Bowen (Blues, Soul) at Holland Park at 6:30 p.m.

August 10 — Cookin’ with Brass (Funky brass Pop covers) at Elgin Heritage Park at 6:30 p.m.

August 24 — Akaaljot & Satpreet Dhadda (Traditional Indian instrumental) at Bear Creek Park at 6:30 p.m.

