South Surrey book-signing event May 6 for local children’s author

Cynthia Carla to be at Chapters Indigo in Grandview Corners from noon till 4 p.m.

The Who That I Am author Cynthia Carla will be at a book-signing on May 6 at Chapters Indigo in Grandview Corners. (cynthiacarla.com photo)

A Semiahmoo Peninsula woman who has penned a poetic tale about an elephant that is happy with herself will be at Chapters Indigo in Grandview Corners on Saturday for a book signing.

Cynthia Carla will be at the 2453 161A Ave. location from noon till 4 p.m. May 6 to promote her children’s tome, The Who That I Am.

According to an event poster, the rhyming book “promotes self love by recognizing that, like others, we all have our ups and downs, and while we share many similarities we are also individually unique.”

“This book encourages children to embrace all they are and all they dream to be,” it continues.

READ ALSO: B.C. children’s book author takes submitted drawings from kids and turns them into characters

The book was named among Distinguished Favorites in the 2022 NYC Big Book Awards, as well as winner of a 2022 Moonbeam Spirit Award, which is presented for “dedication to children’s literacy and for inspired writing, illustrating and publishing.”

The Who That I Am tied for a bronze in the Mind-Body-Spirit/Self-Esteem category.

A bio at cynthiacarla.com notes Carla wrote the book “when she took time to sit with her inner light and allow the uniqueness that is within her to shine through.”

“Cynthia hopes this book will shine love and comfort into each soul (child and adult) who reads it.”


author

