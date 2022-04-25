South Surrey night of comedy to benefit women in need

Noted comedian Simon King will headline A Night of Comedy for Soroptimist International of White Rock on May 12. (Joan Ullyett photo)

It won’t be strictly for laughs when Soroptimist International of White Rock hosts A Night of Comedy with headliner Simon King on May 12.

The non-profit organization – benefiting women and children at risk – will turn over 100 per cent of funds raised at the event to Women of Options and Options Community Services.

Venue is at unit 302-1688 152 St. and the fun begins with a 6 p.m. cocktail reception, followed by the 8 p.m. show.

Headliner King – who grew up in Surrey and Langley – is well-noted internationally for his sharp, socially aware comedy and hilarious point of view on our lives and times.

Opening act Harris Anderson, who has been featured in Just For Laughs Northwest, is also well-known, with a high-energy style that draws on mimicry, characterization and “vocal acrobatics.”

“This is going to be a very exciting evening with the local community coming together to raise awareness and funds for a great cause,” said host Jas Sahl, president of Soroptimist International of White Rock.

“Soroptimist is focused on helping women in our community,” she added.

“The funds we raise will be distributed to various charities that improve the lives of women locally.”

Also featured at the event will be a live auction for two private box tickets to Rod Stewart’s June 6 Rogers Arena concert, valued at $1,200.

Soroptimist International will also be selling raffle tickets for other seats at the concert May 1 at the White Rock Farmers’ Market.

A Night of Comedy is one of many fundraising events the organization plans for throughout the year, including an annual Wine, Women and Chocolate fundraiser on June 16 at Elgin Hall.

Tickets ($100, with tax receipt on request) are available from sam.lavji@iaprivatewealth.ca or by calling 604-535-3454.

For more information, contact Salh at (604) 488-9538.

