Still life, food photography focus of Delta Photo Club Zoom workshop

‘Creating Still Life and Food Images in a Small Space’ with Buffalo, New York-based Gerri Jones Nov. 2

Still life and food photography will be subject of an upcoming Zoom workshop hosted by the Delta Photo Club.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the club will be presenting “Creating Still Life and Food Images in a Small Space” with Buffalo, New York-based photographer Gerri Jones.

The online presentation, set to run from 7:30-9:30 p.m., will cover everything from props, backgrounds and surfaces, lighting and setting up a small tabletop space in your home, and using natural light.

“The subject of still life is a creative endeavour from start to finish, and learning to use natural light effectively indoors is the first step to creating some beautiful and dramatic still life compositions,” the club said in a press release. “This is the perfect project for winter months indoors to keep your creativity fresh and fun.”

Jones has been a featured speaker/instructor at regional camera conferences including Mike Moats Macro Convention, Hazel Meredith’s Creative Photography Conference, New England Camera Club Council (NECCC) Photo Conference and Out of Chicago Conference. Her images can been featured in several publications and commercial proposals, and she has placed first in several national, regional and online photo competitions.

For a taste of Jones’ work, visit gerrijonesphotography.com.

To attend next week’s zoom workshop, you must either become a member of the Delta Photo Club by filling out the form at deltaphotoclub.com/member-sign-up-form (memberships cost $40/year for individuals, $70 for families and $25 for youth and students), or, to join as a guest, send an e-transfer of $10 to treasurer@deltaphotoclub.com by noon on Friday, Nov. 2 (please include your name, email address and club affiliation with the transfer).

The zoom link for the workshop will be sent to attendees the afternoon of Nov. 7.

For more information, visit deltaphotoclub.com/workshops.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaPhotography