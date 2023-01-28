Myria La Noir performed at Drag Out the Vote at Central City Taphouse & Kitchen in Surrey on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Myria La Noir performed at Drag Out the Vote at Central City Taphouse & Kitchen in Surrey on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Straight-to-drag tickets go on sale on Jan. 31

The Surrey Pride event is raising funds for different charities and Pride 2023

Surrey Pride Society is hosting a fundraising gala to kick off Pride month, where seven community members will be transformed from straight to drag.

The seven community leaders will arrive at the venue a few hours before the gala starts to begin their transformation.

Surrey Pride president Martin Rooney said they are taking on a challenge for charity.

Each community leader is raising money for a charity of their choice. The final amount raised will be announced at the gala. Attendees will vote for the winner.

Surrey Pride Society will match up to $5,000 of the funds the winner raises to a charity of their choice. Any remaining net profits will go towards the 2023 Surrey Pride Festival.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in the style of the Met Gala fashion. There will be a prize for the most outrageous and original costume.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 31 for the event, to take place May 27 at XBa Dance Studios in South Surrey.

The gala will include a silent auction, appetizers and a no-host bar.

The gala will include a drag show with Myria Le Noir, Carlotta Gurl and Jolene Queen Sloan. As well as live entertainment by local musician Richard Tichleman.

Rooney stated in an email to the Now-Leader, the word “straight” in the event title is not referring to heterosexuality but to someone who has never “undertaken the art of drag.”

The first event of its kind happened in 2005 and has been a tradition since.

Earlybird tickets, for $100, go on sale on Jan. 31 and can be purchased on Eventbrite by searching “Straight to Drag- The Gala.”

Anna Burns

EntertainmentSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Harrison Ford inspires cast in new comedy ‘Shrinking’

Just Posted

Shiliang (Cobe) Yin, former leader of the protesters, reads a statement at a press conference on Jan. 27, 2023 in Surrey. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Guildford protest leader recants Chinese spy story

City of White Rock staff have been asked to report on lower-cost options for upgrades to the Helen Fathers Centre Street Walkway. (File photo)
White Rock to explore lower-cost options for Helen Fathers Centre Street Walkway upgrades

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre (fourth from left) poses with fellow Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay and members of the Surrey-White Rock Community Engagement Society board at the society’s Lunar New Year event. (Contributed photo)
Poilievre celebrates Lunar New Year with Surrey-White Rock Chinese-Canadians

George Zaklan rests on a bench in 2022 near Bear Creek Park, near the new stone marker that features his map of Surrey’s “stump farmers” of the 1930s and 1940s. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
Old-time Surrey farmer George Zaklan has died