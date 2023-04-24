Musician Ranj Singh will perform during a “Work of Art” conference in Newton on May 13. (File photo)

Surrey conference helps all kinds of artists make connections, be noticed and get ahead

May 13 event is for literary, visual and performing artists

A day-long conference in Surrey will aim to make “connections” for local artists.

Another “Work of Art” conference is planned by the Arts Council of Surrey on Saturday, May 13 at Newton Cultural Centre, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is designed for literary, visual and performing artists.

“To thrive in a creative market you need to have connections, both physical and virtual,” the arts council says on Facebook. “Learn to operate social media platforms such as Instagram and pick up critical information on how to build up your buyer-base.”

Morning and afternoon sessions will feature keynote speaker Brandon Gabriel (about his journey as an artist), Now-Leader entertainment reporter Tom Zillich (engaging with media and tips to get publicity), artist Wendy Mould (posting on social media), writer Camille Netherton (publishing your literary work) and Kaitlyn Beugh (cultural grant-writing). Musician Ranj Singh will perform during the lunchhour.

The $25 conference ticket includes lunch and light refreshments. Attendees are urged to register by May 10. Send email to info@artscouncilofsurrey.ca, call 604-594-2700 or visit artscouncilofsurrey.ca.


