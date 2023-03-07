SURREY EVENTS: A one-man circus, VSO concert, Women in Business Awards and more

A guide to Surrey-area events and attractions for March 7 and beyond

Jamie Adkins’ family-friendly “Circus Incognitus” comes to Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m. Visit tickets.surrey.ca for info and tickets, or call 604-501-5566. (Photo: jamieadkins.com)

CONCERTS

“Walk Right Back: The Everly Brothers Story”: Paquette Productions’ concert-based musical tells the story of The Everly Brothers duo, at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, March 10. Tickets are $59 each. Info: bellperformingartscentre.com or call 604-507-6355.

“The Rite of Spring”: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s Surrey Nights series concert Saturday, March 11 at Bell Performing Arts Çentre, 7 p.m. “Maestro Tausk continues to explore the music of Schumann alongside one of the 20th Century’s most important musical works, Stravinsky’s scandalous The Rite of Spring. Also, Bloom is a new work by Japanese-Canadian composer Rita Ueda, and is a rare double koto concerto (guest soloist Miyama McQueen-Tokita).” Info: vancouversymphony.ca.

Legends Show features tributes to Roy Orbison, Connie Francis, Motown, & Elvis Presley, on Friday, March 17 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, Surrey.Performing as Roy Orbison, Jesse Aron, who hails from the State of Wisconsin, is recognized as one of USA’s top Roy Orbison Tribute performers. Info: bellperformingartscentre.com or call 604-507-6355.

“For The Culture,” a fundraiser for AHFOMAD Festival 2023, featuring TÖME, DirtyCPU, RCN Koko and several guests, Saturday, March 18 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, Surrey, 8 p.m., 6250 144th St. All tickets $30, 604-507-6355.

PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd tribute band on Fearless Tour, April 2 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, Surrey. “Celebrating one of the greatest bands of all time with flawless performances of classic and rare Pink Floyd songs.” Info: bellperformingartscentre.com or call 604-507-6355. Also visit canadapinkfloyd.com.

Jazz Vespers in the Valley concerts at Northwood United Church in Fleetwood on select Sundays, 3:30 p.m. Suggested donation $10. For schedule visit northwood-united.org or call 604-581-8454. Church at 8855 156 St., Surrey. March 12: Amber Tsang; March 26: Kayden Gorden Quartet.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Juliet: A Revenge Comedy” Friday, March 10 at Centre Stage theatre at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104 Ave. A Surrey Civic Theatres presentation of Monster Theatre Production performed by: Pippa Mackie, Carly Pokoradi and Ryan Gladstone. “Fast-paced show follows the story of Juliet Capulet, one of theatre’s most iconic characters and takes the audience on a whole new adventure.” Info: Tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

Circus Incognitus: Saturday, March 11 at Main Stage of Surrey Arts Centre. “Surrey SPARK Stages brings you another adult-friendly family show for kids and grown-ups with plenty of impressive tricks and humorous antics. Circus Incognitus is Jamie Adkins’ unforgettable one-man circus show that will have you holding your breath between laughs.” Info/tickets: Tickets.surrey.ca, call 604-501-5566.

Anmol Magic show Friday, March 17 at Centre Stage theatre at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104 Ave. Community Organized Event. Tickets: Row A to E (General admission) $59 Row F to J (General admission) $39. Info/tickets: Tickets.surrey.ca, call 604-501-5566.

“The Last of the Red Hot Lovers”: Royal Canadian Theatre Company stages three shows of Neil Simon play, March 17-18 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre, 13750 88 Ave., Bear Creek Park. “Barney Cashman is forty-seven, happily married, the father of three children, a successful businessman, and a man going through a midlife crisis.” Info/tickets: Tickets.surrey.ca, call 604-501-5566.

FESTIVALS

Celtic Fest: Event returns to Museum of Surrey on Saturday, March 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. “Join performers, community partners, collectors and more from across the Lower Mainland to celebrate all things Celtic. This free event will feature live music, community partner booths and live performances throughout the day, including: Irish Fiddle Orchestra, Steel School of Irish Dance, scavenger hunt, arts and crafts and activities for all ages.” At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: surrey.ca/museum.

DANCE

Bhangra Vibes Vol. V event Saturday, March 25 on Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre, Bear Creek Park. “Students of VanCity Dance perform a high-energy show featuring dance (including the acclaimed competitive Bhangra team) and drum circles.” Info/tickets: Tickets.surrey.ca, call 604-501-5566.

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/museum, 604-592-6956. “Surrey on Screen” exhibit of movie and TV moments in Surrey’s history, to April; also “Our Living Languages” travelling exhibit in Indigenous Hall, to April 9, and a Community Treasures exhibit focused on the history of Surrey Little Theatre.

ARTS

Surrey Muse: Interdisciplinary art and literature presentation group meets on fourth Friday of each month except December (5:30-8:30 p.m.). Gatherings feature an author, a poet and an artist/performer at varying levels of artistic development, followed by an Open Mic session. Virtual gatherings continue for now. Info: surreymuse.wordpress.com, facebook.com/surreymuse.

GALLERIES

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” immersive art show at the Agriplex at Cloverdale Fairgrounds until March 9. Produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, a showcase of 300 works created by tortured post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Tickets/info on vangoghsurrey.com. Venue: 17798 62 Ave.

Surrey Art Gallery: Multiple galleries at Bear Creek Park, 88 Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Cindy Mochizuki: Autumn Strawberry (Dance Film),” to April 30; “Keerat Kaur: Panjabi Garden” and “Through the Lattice,” to March 26.

Family Sunday event at Surrey Art Gallery on March 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “A fun-filled afternoon of artmaking and an interactive performance on the theme ‘A Place We Call Home.’ Everyone is welcome at this free drop-in event. Children must be with an adult.” At 88 Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery.

Architecture and poetry in conversation at Surrey Art Gallery, Thursday, March 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A special exhibition tour of ‘Through the Lattice’ featuring exhibiting artist Tiffany Shaw and Assistant Curator Rhys Edwards. The tour will be followed by a reading of poems written in response to the exhibition by Kwantlen Polytechnic University English faculty member Dr. Dale Tracy. Admission is free.

Newton Cultural Centre features works by local artists at 13530 72 Ave., at venue of the Arts Council of Surrey. For calendar visit artscouncilofsurrey.ca, or call 604-594-2700.

Thursday Artist Talks: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on the first Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m. Free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. On Facebook.surreyartgalleryassociation.

AWARDS

Surrey Women in Business Awards features keynote speaker Chantal Kreviazuk (musician, activist), 11 a.m. Friday, March 10 at Sheraton hotel in Guildford. Members: $195 each or $2,145 table of 11; General Admission: $225 each or $2,475 table of 11. Info: businessinsurrey.com.

Shakti Awards: Shakti Society to hold 22nd Annual Shakti Awards Gala Saturday, March 25 at Bollywood Banquet Hall in Surrey. “Like every year, we are expecting nominations of outstanding women who have excelled in their fields and demonstrated the spirit of ‘Shakti’. The Gala will be a celebration of women with approximately 500 guests. We are inviting nominations in the categories listed below, no later than March 11. Nominations can be emailed to shaktisociety2000@gmail.com.”

COMEDY

Yuk Yuk’s comedy club at Elements Casino Surrey, with shows Friday/Saturday at 17755 60 Ave., Cloverdale. For calendar and tickets, visit yukyuks.com/surrey or call 1-800-899-9136, ext. 0.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music and more at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub.

Dublin Crossing: Live music on stage at 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, online at Dublincrossing.com.

Mojitos: Latin music and more at The Turf Hotel, by bands and DJs, 12411 King George Blvd. Info: 778-223-6936, facebook.com/mojitosurrey.

Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca. DJ Paul the Wall (Fri./Sat.).

Brewster’s Pub: Live music Saturday nights at 7380 King George Blvd. No cover. Info: brewsterspub.ca, facebook.com/BrewstersPub.

MOVIES

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101 Ave. 604-581-1716, Info: Landmarkcinemas.com.

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72 Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400, cineplex.com.

FLEA MARKET

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176 St. (Hwy 15) and 62 Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

COMMUNITY

Lower Mainland Down Syndrome Society hosts a family bowling event March 19 to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day, at Dell Bowling Lanes (10576 King George Blvd, Surrey) from 3-6 p.m. Tickets are $20 or $16.66 for a party of 6. Includes 3 hours of bowling, shoe rental, pizza, and pop. Also a silent auction, Toonie toss, 50/50 draws, giveaways. “We encourage everyone to bring their Down Syndrome spirit by dressing in yellow & blue or wearing your crazy sock designs.” Tickets: eventbrite.ca/e/world-down-syndrome-day-family-bowling-event-tickets-559163692657.

LIBRARIES

Family History DNA Chat: Second Friday of each month including March 10, 2.30 to 3.30 p.m. in person at Cloverdale branch. “Join us to discuss using DNA for your family history research. An opportunity to learn from others and share resources and experiences.” Free; registration required: email familyhistory@surrey.ca or call 604-598-7328.

Digging into Irish Records with Surrey Libraries, Saturday, March 18 at 1 p.m., Cloverdale Branch. “Do you think you may have Irish Roots in your family tree? Learn how to collect clues to confirm your Irish roots by using the resources of the Cloverdale Family History Department. Take your Canadian ‘twigs’ and transform them into your Irish Family Tree. We will use the Irish elements of our department’s print and online resources at to research your Irish roots and take you to Ireland, without getting on a plane. Presented by staff member Jamie Brown.” Free. Registration required: email familyhistory@surrey.ca or call 604-598-7327.

Authors Among Us: Surrey Libraries hosts local authors for online Q & A sessions. For a detailed calendar of events/authors, visit surreylibraries.ca/events.

SPORTS

Surrey Eagles: Junior A hockey games at South Surrey Arena. For schedule and tickets, visit surreyeagles.ca or call 604-531-GOAL (4625).

SENIORS

Senior’s bingo every Saturday from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in Whalley. Cards are 25 cents each. Telephone registration is required: 604-598-5898.

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling, dancing, picnics etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members (fully vaccinated) are welcome.” Call Georgie at 604-585-7304 or Bob at 778-545-5350.

TALK (Third Age Learning at Kwantlen): Program promises “creative and stimulating educational activities” for the 50-plus age group in Surrey and surrounding cities, with a mix of in-person and online events. TALK courses are “ideal for retirees who want to continue learning.” Fees range from $15 to $30, plus $10 annual membership fee. Info: kpu.ca/talk, 604-599-3077.

Seniors Centre Without Walls: Join various presenters for telephone-based exercises, literature or coffee clubs, learning mindfulness or estate planning. View details for information about the Seniors’ Centre Without Walls initiative by Seniors Come Share Society and register by calling 604-531-9400 ext. 205 or scww@comeshare.ca.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Mini train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88 Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

NATURE

Nature Work Parties: “Help care for Surrey parks by removing invasive plant species, cleaning up litter, and enhancing habitat within the park. Remove invasive plant species, clean up litter, and enhance habitat within the park. Tools and training are provided. Bring your family and friends; all ages are welcome.” For info and dates, visit surrey.ca/news-events/events/nature-work-parties.

City of Surrey spring tree-sale events: First online tree sale opens March 1 and closes on March 15, with a tree pickup date of March 26. The second sale opens April 19 at 9 a.m. and closes May 3, with a pickup date of May 15. “I encourage residents to take the opportunity to purchase a high-quality tree at a very affordable price,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. All trees are $20 (includes taxes). Purchases will be made online and then later picked up from the Surrey Operations Centre (6651 148 St.). Info: surrey.ca/treesale.

EDUCATION

READ Surrey/White Rock Society’s Partners Program offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who want reading, writing or math support. “If you or someone you know needs literacy help, call Shanti at 778-242-7323 or email readswrs@gmail.com.” Info at readsurreywhiterock.com.

WALK/RUN

Surrey Trekkers Volksport Club: “A friendly walking club where everyone is welcome. We have a proud heritage as an associate of International Volkssporting with regularly scheduled walks throughout the Lower Mainland.” Walks are on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, most statutory holidays. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Walks Together: City hall initiative encourages residents to “reconnect with others while walking to improve both mental and physical health.” Meeting locations are posted to Surrey Walks website (surrey.ca/parks-recreation/surrey-walks) along with other walking resources including trail maps, information on self-guided walks, walking groups, charity walks and more.

KIDS/YOUTH

MYzone and MYgame After School Drop-in Programs run from October to June at seven locations across Surrey. “These fun programs provide children ages 8-12 the opportunity to explore a variety of activities during critical after-school hours in a safe and fully supervised environment.” MYzone and MYgame are included with the purchase of a MY Fun Pass or annual children’s pass, via City of Surrey. To register for MYzone and MYgame without the purchase of a MY Fun Pass, a one-time fee of $27.75 per child and $16.75 per child, applies respectively. Info: surrey.ca/activities-parks-recreation/recreation-programs/children-age-6-to-12/mygame-after-school-drop-in-program.

WORKSHOPS

The Network to Eliminate Violence in Relationships (NEVR) is offering free 3-hour online workshops every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 9am-12pm, 1pm-4pm. “The goal of the workshop is to learn to identify different types of abuse, support survivors of abuse and learn how to find additional supports and resources for survivors of abuse.” Email nevr@kpu to register for a free VIP workshop. Info: 604-599-2267.

CALLS

“Small Things”: Naked Stage Productions Society holding auditions for reader’s theatre staging of play written by Canadian playwright Daniel MacIvor, and directed by Kelly Thompson. “It explores the quirky relationship between a very formal retired schoolteacher, her newly hired pugnacious housekeeper and her housekeeper’s drifter of a daughter.” Audition date March 18, noon to 3 p.m., appointment only, at Newton Cultural Centre, 13530-72 Ave., Surrey. Email kellyinva@gmail.com for more info, visit nspsociety.com.

Peace Arch Chorus: A capella group celebrates 50th anniversary this year. Rehearsals are at Newton Cultural Centre under direction of Elvera Collier and assistant director Bev Feick. “Auditioned members are provided with excellent musical education and vocal coaching.” Chorus welcomes women to join. Info: peacearchchorus.ca.

Aequitas Singers: ”Located in Surrey, Aequitas Singers is an adult-only, non-auditioned choir that sings to bring hope, to raise awareness of social justice issues, and to have fun.” New singers can attend rehearsals Tuesdays at 7 p.m.; for details, email aequitassingerschoir@gmail.com. Info: aequitassingers.ca.

Soundscape A Capella Chorus: A mixed-voice, auditioned community chorus for adults. Rehearsals Tuesday evenings at Fraser Heights Secondary, Surrey. Info: soundscapesings.ca/auditions.

Handel Society Choir invites new members. Rehearsals are Tuesdays 7.30 p.m. at Cloverdale Canadian Reformed Church, on 174 Street and 60 Avenue. Soprano, alto, tenor and bass voices wanted.” Phone 604 202 7801 for information.

Westcoast Harmony Chorus: Group rehearses in Surrey at Parkland Community Church (9574 160th St.) on Wednesday evenings, 7 p.m. “A group of women and people of marginalized genders who love to sing and are personally committed to excellence and lasting friendships.” New members sought. Visit westcoastsings.com for info.

South Fraser Community Band accepts new members. Rehearsals Thursdays 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Earl Marriott Secondary, 15751 16 Ave. “Email Membership@sfcb.ca to let us know you’re interested.” Info: sfcb.ca.

HEALTH

Surrey No Longer Alone Nar-Anon Family Group (for people affected by someone else’s drug use) in-person meetings on Monday evenings, from 7-8 p.m. at Bethany-Newton United Church, 14853 60 Ave., Surrey. Entrance at north side of the church.

Recovery Canada: “We are a free, in-person, self-help support group for people experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression. In-person meeting Tuesdays 1:30-3pm at St. Cuthbert Anglican Church, 11601 82 Ave, Delta BC. For more info contact Anita at anitaendorse@gmail.com or 604-788-4633. The virtual meeting will continue Thursdays 7-8:30 pm. Contact Gilles at gilber005@yahoo.ca for more info, or visit RecoveryCanada.ca.

Surrey Prostate Cancer Support Group meetings on last Saturday of month at Valley View Memorial Gardens 14644 72 Ave., Surrey (no meetings July and December). “Everyone is invited who are interested in knowing more about prostate cancer. Coffee & cookies provided. Call 604 594-5257.”

VOLUNTEERS

Community Thrift Store: “Do you want to learn new skills? Would you like to meet new people? Can you spare 4 hours a day to volunteer at Newton’s Community Thrift Store, a joint project of Surrey Hospice Society and Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society, 7138 King George Blvd. Call Donna at 604-599-9930 or visit shscommunitythriftstore.com/volunteer to learn more.

Surrey Art Gallery docent program seeks volunteers to lead weekday school group tours of contemporary art exhibitions. Visit “Volunteering at the Gallery” page on surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Coordinator, artsvolunteer@surrey.ca, 604-501-5198.

READ Surrey/White Rock Society is recruiting volunteer adult literacy tutors for their fall training. Info: readsurreywhiterock.com.

Fraser Health Crisis Line is marking 50 years of operation this year; that’s 50 years of 24/7 service delivered by volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, contact the Fraser Health Crisis Line: options.bc.ca/volunteer-at-options.

