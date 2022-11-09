SURREY EVENTS: Bear Creek Lights, ‘Sleeping Beauty’ panto, craft fairs, more (Nov. 9, beyond)

BEAR CREEK LIGHTS AT BEAR CREEK PARK: Event Nov. 4 to 18 (closed Remembrance Day, Nov. 11), from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. daily. Entry every 30 minutes. “This year, enjoy a reimagined display that brings nature to the forefront, featuring stunning light displays that enhance the natural landscape of the park. Enjoy a safe, accessible, family-friendly light display throughout the park’s one-kilometre garden walking loop. Food trucks will be available on select nights.” Free, tickets required for entry. Info: 604-501-5566, email partnersinparks@surrey.ca. Park at 13750 88 Ave. (Photo: Surrey.ca)

THEATRE/STAGE

“A Late Snow”: Pivot Theatre presents a play by Jane Chambers at Bethany-Newton United Church from Nov. 17-26 (select dates), 14853 60 Ave, Surrey. “Caught in a late spring snowstorm, college English professor Ellie is trapped in a snowbound cabin with her current lover, her former lover, her very first lover, and her future partner. Directed by Cathie Young.” Info: pivottheatre.ca.

“Sleeping Beauty: The Musical Panto” staged by Fraser Valley Musical Theatre from Nov. 23 to Dec. 4 (select dates) at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage, 13750 88 Ave. Written by Stephen Curtis. Tickets and info: fvgss.org, 604-501-5566.

“Following A Star”: Crescendo Operatic Society’s production of “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” a one-act opera by Gian Carlo Menotti, and “The Three Kings,” featuring carols sung with the poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Dec. 2 at Bell Performing Arts Centre. Tickets/info: 604-507-6355, or bellperformingartscentre.com.

“A Wonderheads Christmas Carol” returns Dec. 6 to Bell Performing Arts Centre with “glowing ghosts, 10-foot-tall puppets and more in a magical holiday masterpiece,” in a theatrical re-imagining of the Charles Dickens classic. Tickets/info: 604-507-6355, or bellperformingartscentre.com.

“The Snow Queen: A Frozen Adventure”: Royal Canadian Theatre Company stages this panto at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage in eight-show run from Dec. 16-26. Kerri Norris directs panto, written by Crystal Weltzin. Tickets/info: rctheatreco.com, tickets.surrey.ca.

FESTIVALS

Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival at Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage from Nov. 10-13. “VISAFF is a forward thinking storytelling festival and we have been supporting work that goes beyond the Bollywood screen for many years. Year after year, the Festival pursues new ways to support artists and introduce more people to original, authentic South Asian storytelling.” Info: visaff.ca.

Surrey Tree Lighting Festival: 12th annual features holiday market and more at Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 19 from noon to 8 p.m. The 60-foot Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m., plus free photos with Santa, live music, amusement rides, etc. Info: surreytreelighting.ca.

CONCERTS

Jazz Vespers in the Valley concerts at Northwood United Church in Fleetwood on select Sundays, 3:30 p.m. Suggested donation: $10. For schedule visit northwood-united.org or call 604-581-8454. Church at 8855 156 St., Surrey.

Yung Tory in concert with Tome, Nov. 12 concert presented by Festival African Heritage Music Dance Society (recipient of the 2022 Bell Performing Arts Centre Community Program Award). Tickets/info: 604-507-6355, or bellperformingartscentre.com.

“The Nutcracker”: Surrey City Orchestra performs music of Tchaikovsky’s ballet Saturday, Nov. 26 at Chandos Pattison Auditorium, Surrey, featuring dancers from local schools and companies and also Surrey Children’s Choir. Tickets $20-30, eventbrite.ca. Info: surreycityorchestra.org.

“Coffee Concert: Clarinet a la Carte” featuring James Campbell and classical series hosts Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann, 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre. Tickets: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Sounds of the Season” concert by Surrey Youth Orchestra and Surrey Symphony Society, Sunday, Dec. 1 at Chandos Pattison Auditorium. Tickets $15/$20. Info: surreysymphony.com, 604-825-1896.

“Tchaikovsky’s Winter Daydreams”: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra performs Surrey Nights series concert Dec. 3 at Bell Performing Arts Centre. “One of the great pianists of our time, Sergei Babayan, makes his long-awaited debut with the VSO playing Mozart.” Tickets/info: vancouversymphony.ca.

Infinitus: String trio mixes classical music with beatboxing and body percussion, 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at city hall’s Centre Stage, part of Surrey Spark Stages events for kids. Tickets $21, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Holly Jolly Christmas” with Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir concert 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage. Tickets: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Songs for a Winter’s Night”: Join Sounscape a capella chorus and guests, Peace Arch Chorus, for an evening of seasonal song, Dec. 10 at Surrey Alliance Church, 13474 96 Ave. Doors 7 p.m., concert at 7:30 by donation. Email sounscape.satb@gmail.com to reserve seats.

“A Traditional Christmas”: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra returns to Bell Performing Arts Centre with two concerts, on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 4 and also 7:30 p.m., with carols and stories told by Christopher Gaze. Tickets/info: 604-507-6355, or bellperformingartscentre.com.

“Buddy’s Holly Jolly Christmas”: On Dec. 12, Zachary Stevenson will star in a tribute concert presented by The Original Legends of Rock ‘n’ Roll, with Ben Klein as Elvis, Cassandra Jean as Brenda Lee and The Legends All-Star Band. Tickets/info: 604-507-6355, or bellperformingartscentre.com.

DANCE

“The Nutracker”: Royal City Youth Ballet returns to Surrey Arts Centre on Dec. 10-11, for four shows of the holiday favourite. Info: tickets.surrey.ca, call 604-501-5566.

CHRISTMAS

Lumagica returns to Cloverdale Fairgrounds from Nov. 25 to Dec. 30, featuring “the brightest light festival in British Columbia” with live music, food, vendors, Santa and more. Info: lumagica.ca.

Surrey Santa Parade of Lights/Big Rigs for Kids returns to Cloverdale and Downtown Surrey on Sunday, Dec. 4, starting at 5 p.m. in Cloverdale and ending at Central City mall. Parade route and other details found on surreysantaparade.com.

WRESTLING

All Star Wrestling presents “Once Upon a Time in Bollywood” event at Sullivan Hall on Saturday, Nov. 19, 6:45 pm bell time. Tickets range $15 to $30 on vtixonline.com.

COMEDY

The Comic Strippers: Male stripper parody and improv-comedy show returns to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, Nov. 18. Tickets and info: bellperformingartscentre.com or call 604-507-6355.

Yuk Yuk’s comedy club at Elements Casino Surrey, with shows Friday/Saturday at 17755 60 Ave., Cloverdale. For calendar and tickets, visit yukyuks.com/surrey or call 1-800-899-9136, ext. 0. Oct. 28-29: Chris Griffin.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music and more at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub.

Dublin Crossing: Live music on stage at 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, online at Dublincrossing.com.

Mojitos: Latin music and more at The Turf Hotel, by bands and DJs, 12411 King George Blvd. Info: 778-223-6936, facebook.com/mojitosurrey.

Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca. DJ Paul the Wall (Fri./Sat.).

Brewster’s Pub: Live music Saturday nights at 7380 King George Blvd. No cover. Info: brewsterspub.ca, facebook.com/BrewstersPub.

MOVIES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138 St., Newton. 604-592-4441. Movie listings: Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101 Ave. 604-581-1716, Info: Landmarkcinemas.com.

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72 Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400, cineplex.com.

FLEA MARKET

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176 St. (Hwy 15) and 62 Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

LIBRARIES

Authors Among Us: Surrey Libraries hosts local authors for online Q & A sessions. For a detailed calendar of events/authors, visit surreylibraries.ca/events. Nov. 23 event to feature Samantha M. Bailey in an online chat from Toronto.

SPORTS

Surrey Eagles: Junior A hockey games at South Surrey Arena. For schedule and tickets, visit surreyeagles.ca or call 604-531-GOAL (4625).

Surrey Knights: Junior B hockey games at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, 10950 126A St., in PJHL league action. Home games Thursdays, 7 p.m. Schedule: surreyknights.ca.

KIDS/YOUTH

MYzone After School Drop-In Program offers activities for children ages 8 to 12 at reopened recreation facilities in Surrey, from October to the end of June. “Play games, make arts & crafts, learn new things, take part in community projects, have quiet time for reading or homework in supervised and safe environment.” Info on surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5100.

SENIORS

Senior’s bingo every Saturday from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in Whalley. Cards are 25 cents each. Telephone registration is required: 604-598-5898.

Technology Forums for seniors hosted by City of Surrey. Event Feb. 11 at Clayton Community Centre. “Free forums aim to help seniors learn about relevant digital resources that support healthy active aging, make life easier and enhance social connectedness.” Secure spot by phone at 604-501-5100, online at surrey.ca/register, or in-person at any Surrey Parks, Recreation & Culture facility.

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling, dancing, picnics etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members (fully vaccinated) are welcome.” Call Georgie at 604-585-7304 or Bob at 778-545-5350.

TALK (Third Age Learning at Kwantlen): Program promises “creative and stimulating educational activities” for the 50-plus age group in Surrey and surrounding cities, with a mix of in-person and online events. TALK courses are “ideal for retirees who want to continue learning.” Fees range from $15 to $30, plus $10 annual membership fee. Info: kpu.ca/talk, 604-599-3077.

Seniors Centre Without Walls: Join various presenters for telephone-based exercises, literature or coffee clubs, learning mindfulness or estate planning. View details for information about the Seniors’ Centre Without Walls initiative by Seniors Come Share Society and register by calling 604-531-9400 ext. 205 or scww@comeshare.ca.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Mini train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88 Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

AWARDS

Surrey Business Excellence Awards: Surrey Board of Trade hosts annual event Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, with winners in seven categories. Tickets are $150 each for members or $175 for non-members. Tables of 11 are available. Tickets can be purchased at businessinsurrey.com, call 604-581-7130.

CRAFT FAIRS

Christmas Craft Fair and Market at Northwood United Church in Fleetwood on Nov. 12 and 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 8855 156 St. “Great selection of vendors, some changing every week.” Info: 604 954-0600.

Whalley Community Improvement Association hosts Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair, Dec. 3 from 11 am to 3 pm in Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Drive, Surrey. “Delicious festive food, craft tables, a raffle draw to win beautiful door prizes. Admission is non-perishable food donation or items to the Surrey Food Bank.” Info: Email whalleycia@gmail.com.

COMMUNITY

Gingerbread Village contest hosted by Downtown Surrey BIA at Central City Shopping Centre from Dec. 3-11, with $10,000 in cash prizes. Entry deadline is Nov. 24 with “Season of Giving” theme. Entry form and info: downtownsurrey.ca.

WALK/RUN

Surrey Walks Together: City hall initiative encourages residents to “reconnect with others while walking to improve both mental and physical health.” Meeting locations are posted to Surrey Walks website (surrey.ca/parks-recreation/surrey-walks) along with other walking resources including trail maps, information on self-guided walks, walking groups, charity walks and more.

ARTS

Surrey Muse: Interdisciplinary art and literature presentation group meets on fourth Friday of each month except December (5:30-8:30 p.m.). Gatherings feature an author, a poet and an artist/performer at varying levels of artistic development, followed by an Open Mic session. Virtual gatherings continue for now. Info: surreymuse.wordpress.com, facebook.com/surreymuse.

GALLERIES

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88 Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Concealed Cultures: Visualizing the Black Vernacular,” to Dec. 11, with “I see; I breath; I am!”; “Henry Tsang: Tansy Point,” to Dec. 11; Video installation “Zachery Cameron Longboy: Guardian of Sleep,” to Nov. 26.

Newton Cultural Centre features works by local artists at 13530 72 Ave., at venue of the Arts Council of Surrey. For calendar visit artscouncilofsurrey.ca, or call 604-594-2700.

Thursday Artist Talks: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on the first Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m. Free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. On Facebook.surreyartgalleryassociation. Dec. 1: Lyn Verra-Lay on “Sharing Art With the Community.”

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/museum, 604-592-6956. “Surrey on Screen” exhibit of movie and TV moments in Surrey’s history, to April 2023; “Our Living Languages” travelling exhibit in Indigenous Hall, to April 9.

WORKSHOPS

The Network to Eliminate Violence in Relationships (NEVR) is offering free 3-hour online workshops every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 9am-12pm, 1pm-4pm. “The goal of the workshop is to learn to identify different types of abuse, support survivors of abuse and learn how to find additional supports and resources for survivors of abuse.” Email nevr@kpu to register for a free VIP workshop. Info: 604-599-2267.

CALLS

Peace Arch Chorus: A capella group celebrates 50th anniversary this year, with plans for a Celebration Concert on Dec. 3. Rehearsals are at Newton Cultural Centre under the direction of Elvera Collier and assistant director Bev Feick. “Auditioned members are provided with excellent musical education and vocal coaching.” Chorus welcomes women to join. Info: peacearchchorus.ca.

Aequitas Singers: ”Located in Surrey, Aequitas Singers is an adult-only, non-auditioned choir that sings to bring hope, to raise awareness of social justice issues, and to have fun.” New singers can attend rehearsals Tuesdays at 7 p.m.; for details, email aequitassingerschoir@gmail.com. Info: aequitassingers.ca.

Soundscape A Capella Chorus: Love to sing? Check out our mixed-voice, auditioned community chorus for adults. Rehearsals Tuesday evenings at Fraser Heights Secondary, Surrey. Info: soundscapesings.ca/auditions.

Handel Society Choir invites new members. “We will be performing Handel’s ‘Messiah’ in the South Surrey/White Rock area at Christmas. Rehearsals are Tuesdays 7.30 p.m. at Cloverdale Canadian Reformed Church, on 174 Street and 60 Avenue. Soprano, alto, tenor and bass voices wanted.” Phone 604 202 7801 for information.

Westcoast Harmony Chorus: Group rehearses in Surrey at Parkland Community Church (9574 160th St.) on Wednesday evenings, 7 p.m. “A group of women and people of marginalized genders who love to sing and are personally committed to excellence and lasting friendships.” New members sought. Visit westcoastsings.com for info.

South Fraser Community Band is accepting new members. Rehearsals Thursdays 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Earl Marriott Secondary, 15751 16 Ave. “Email Membership@sfcb.ca to let us know you’re interested.” More info on website: sfcb.ca.

HEALTH

Recovery Canada: “We are a free, in-person, self-help support group for people experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression. In-person meeting Tuesdays 1:30-3pm at St. Cuthbert Anglican Church, 11601 82 Ave, Delta BC. For more info contact Anita at anitaendorse@gmail.com or 604-788-4633. The virtual meeting will continue Thursdays 7-8:30 pm. Contact Gilles at gilber005@yahoo.ca for more info, or visit RecoveryCanada.ca.

Surrey Prostate Cancer Support Group meetings on last Saturday of month at Valley View Memorial Gardens 14644 72 Ave., Surrey (no meetings July and December). “Everyone is invited who are interested in knowing more about prostate cancer. Coffee & cookies provided. Call 604 594-5257.”

VOLUNTEERS

Community Thrift Store: “Do you want to learn new skills? Would you like to meet new people? Can you spare 4 hours a day to volunteer at Newton’s Community Thrift Store, a joint project of Surrey Hospice Society and Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society, 7138 King George Blvd. Call Donna at 604-599-9930 or visit shscommunitythriftstore.com/volunteer to learn more.

Surrey Art Gallery docent program seeks volunteers to lead weekday school group tours of contemporary art exhibitions. Visit “Volunteering at the Gallery” page on surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Coordinator, artsvolunteer@surrey.ca, 604-501-5198.

READ Surrey/White Rock Society is recruiting volunteer adult literacy tutors for their fall training. Info: readsurreywhiterock.com.

Fraser Health Crisis Line is marking 50 years of operation this year; that’s 50 years of 24/7 service delivered by volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, contact the Fraser Health Crisis Line: options.bc.ca/volunteer-at-options.

EDUCATION

READ Surrey/White Rock Society’s Partners Program offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who want reading, writing or math support. “If you or someone you know needs literacy help, call Shanti at 778-242-7323 or email readswrs@gmail.com.” Info at readsurreywhiterock.com.

