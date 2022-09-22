SURREY EVENTS: Concerts, movies, comedy and more, for Sept. 22 and beyond

Surrey Libraries will host a free film screening of “Emergence: Out of the Shadows” on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 1:30 p.m. at City Centre Library. The documentary chronicles the journey of three local gay and lesbian South Asian people and how their parents responded within the structures of Punjabi Sikh cultural norms. Registration required: https://bit.ly/3RiiLgN.

CONCERTS

Chubby Cree: Indigenous grandma-grandson drumming duo from Edmonton performs Thursday, Sept. 29 at Centre Stage theatre, Surrey City Hall, presented by Surrey Civic Theatres. Tickets/info: tickets.surrey.ca, call 604-501-5566.

“Let it Out!” with Mil’s Trills: Concert for kids 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage featuring New York-based, Grammy-nominated artist Amelia “Mil” Robinson, who also hosts “A Beginner’s Guide to Songwriting” session at 11 a.m. Oct. 1. Details: surrey.ca/theatre, call 604-501-5566.

Richard He on “New Perspective” Canadian piano tour, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre, featuring a rising star in the world of classical music (RichardHePiano.com). Tickets: bellperformingartscentre.com, or call 604-507-6355.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Josie & Grace: A Mostly historical Cabaret Dream Play”: Musical about Josephine Baker and Grace Kelly from Dynamite Lunchbox Productions, Oct. 5-8 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage. Tickets/info: tickets.surrey.ca, call 604-501-5566.

“Josephine: A Burlesque Cabaret Dream Play”: Tymisha Harris stars in musical about the life of Josephine Baker, Oct. 6-8 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage. Tickets/info: tickets.surrey.ca, call 604-501-5566.

“Menopause the Musical”: Musical comedy is set in a department store where four women meet by chance while shopping for a black lace bra, Oct. 6 at Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey. Tickets range $55-$65 on ticketmaster.ca.

“Ghost of a Chance”: A Halloween-month mystery from Royal Canadian Theatre Co., Oct. 14-15 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage, also Oct. 21-29 at Anvil Theatre in New Westminster. Box office: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Together Wherever We Go”: Stories about Gypsy Rose Lee featuring Erik Lee Preminger, son of the burlesque legend, at Surrey city hall’s Centre Stage theatre Friday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. Tickets/info: tickets.surrey.ca, call 604-501-5566.

DANCE

“Beauty of the East”: An inaugural dance showcase Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m., at Bell Performing Arts Centre featuring Juno Dance Arts Dance Academy, a Chinese traditional dance academy located in Surrey.”An epic journey through a millennium of magnificent, long-standing culture of dance.” Tickets: bellperformingartscentre.com, or call 604-507-6355.

COMEDY

An Evening With Mary Walsh: At Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre on Oct. 29 (new date). “Join Canadian cultural icon, comedienne, and social activist, Mary Walsh, as she performs some of her best comedic bits and most popular characters from Dancing With Rage, CODCO and This Hour Has 22 Minutes, along with up-to-the-minute local political satire.” Tickets $54, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

The Comic Strippers: Male stripper parody and improv comedy show returns to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, Nov. 10. Tickets and info: bellperformingartscentre.com or call 604-507-6355.

Yuk Yuk’s comedy club at Elements Casino Surrey, with shows Saturday nights at 17755 60 Ave., Cloverdale. For calendar and tickets, visit yukyuks.com/surrey or call 1-800-899-9136, ext. 0.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music and more at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub.

White Hart Pub: Live music, jam nights and more at 8593 132 St. Info: 604-503-5735.

Dublin Crossing: Live music on stage at 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, online at Dublincrossing.com.

Mojitos: Latin music and more at The Turf Hotel, by bands and DJs, 12411 King George Blvd. Info: 778-223-6936, facebook.com/mojitosurrey.

Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca. DJ Paul the Wall (Fri./Sat.).

Brewster’s Pub: Live music Saturday nights at 7380 King George Blvd. No cover. Info: brewsterspub.ca, facebook.com/BrewstersPub.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Mini train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88 Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

MOVIES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138 St., Newton. 604-592-4441. Movie listings: Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101 Ave. 604-581-1716, Info: Landmarkcinemas.com.

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72 Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400, cineplex.com.

FLEA MARKET

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176 St. (Hwy 15) and 62 Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

LIBRARIES

Authors Among Us: Surrey Libraries hosts local authors for online Q & A sessions. For a detailed calendar of events/authors, visit surreylibraries.ca/events.

MARKETS

Surrey Urban Farmers Market: Weekly summer market runs until Oct. 8, on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Royal Kwantlen Park, in the parking lot at the corner of 104th ave and Old Yale Rd. Info: surreymarket.org.

SPORTS

Play On street hockey festival in downtown Cloverdale Sept. 24-25. Registration $49 for the weekend. To register as a player, fan, referee, volunteer, business partner, or vendor, visit playon.ca/events. Registration closes at midnight on Monday, Sept. 19.

Powerplay Hockey League is a fun league for boys and girls aged 6-9 and 10-13 who want to play the sport they love in an environment focused on fair play and participation. “Learn the rules of the game, practice your skills, and experience being part of a team all at an affordable price. No body-checking allowed.” Fall sessions at Sport & Leisure Complex on Sundays. Fee: $139.50 for 10 sessions. Goalies play for free. More info: 604-501-5875.

Surrey Eagles: Junior A hockey games at South Surrey Arena. For schedule and tickets, visit surreyeagles.ca or call 604-531-GOAL (4625).

Surrey Knights: Junior B hockey games at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, 10950 126A St., in PJHL league action. Home games Thursdays, 7 p.m. Schedule: surreyknights.ca.

SENIORS

CARP Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, Fashion Show & Entertainment: “Event at Morgan Creek Golf Course on Sat., Sept. 24 from 1:30 to 4pm. Fabulous Raffle/Door Prizes. Tickets $60pp available at sswrchamberofcommerce.ca/events or at Chamber Office, 1480 Foster St. Unit 22, Mon. to Fri. 10am to 3pm. Best costume or hat wins a prize!” Info: 778-294-0787.

Senior’s bingo every Saturday from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in Whalley. Cards are 25 cents each. Telephone registration is required: 604-598-5898.

Technology Forums for seniors hosted by City of Surrey. Events Nov. 5 at Newton Seniors Centre and Feb. 11 at Clayton Community Centre. “Free forums aim to help seniors learn about relevant digital resources that support healthy active aging, make life easier and enhance social connectedness.” Secure spot by phone at 604-501-5100, online at surrey.ca/register, or in-person at any Surrey Parks, Recreation & Culture facility.

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling, dancing, picnics etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members (fully vaccinated) are welcome.” Call Georgie at 604-585-7304 or Bob at 778-545-5350.

TALK (Third Age Learning at Kwantlen): Program promises “creative and stimulating educational activities” for the 50-plus age group in Surrey and surrounding cities, with a mix of in-person and online events. TALK courses are “ideal for retirees who want to continue learning.” Fees range from $15 to $30, plus $10 annual membership fee. Info: kpu.ca/talk, 604-599-3077.

Seniors Centre Without Walls: Join various presenters for telephone-based exercises, literature or coffee clubs, learning mindfulness or estate planning. View details for information about the Seniors’ Centre Without Walls initiative by Seniors Come Share Society and register by calling 604-531-9400 ext. 205 or scww@comeshare.ca.

CHARITY

Shred-A-Thon hosted by Rotary Club of Surrey at North Surrey Secondary parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15945 96 Ave. Proceeds to community projects such as Starfish Pack. Cash or credit card donations OK. Info: Email Surreyrotary@gmail.com.

“Ignite a Dream”: Annual charity gala hosted by Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society on Sept. 24 at KPU Cloverdale campus “to help remove barriers and ignite the dreams of children in Surrey by providing educational opportunities that would not exist without community support.” Info: surreyfirefighters.com.

GRANTS

City of Surrey’s Cultural Grants Program deadline for applications is Oct. 3. Non-profit or cultural organizations can apply for funding support in three categories: Cultural Celebrations Grants, Project Grants and Operating Grants. Three information sessions held in September, info on surrey.ca/culturalgrants. “In 2022, the City distributed more than $500,000 to 67 arts and culture organizations delivering cultural programming in Surrey.”

FESTIVALS

Give Peace a Chance festival Oct. 1 at Bell Performing Arts Centre hosted by Global Peace Alliance BC Society with theme of “End Racism, Build Peace,” featuring singers, dancers, guest speakers, art exhibit and more. Info: peacealways.com, 604-329-0850.

Shakti Film Festival: Third annual film festival at Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage on Oct. 7-8 in honour of the International Day of the Girl Child. “We aim to promote women filmmakers, including directors, producers, writers, production crew and films that portray women as strong, empowered, and realistic characters.” Festival will award a feature film, documentary, short film and student film. Tickets: $45 for festival pass; $25 single-day admission. Info: filmfreeway.com/ShaktiFilmFestival-3.

WALK/RUN

Surrey Walks Together: City hall initiative encourages residents to “reconnect with others while walking to improve both mental and physical health.” Meeting locations are posted to Surrey Walks website (surrey.ca/parks-recreation/surrey-walks) along with other walking resources including trail maps, information on self-guided walks, walking groups, charity walks and more.

KIDS/YOUTH

MYzone After School Drop-In Program offers activities for children ages 8 to 12 at reopened recreation facilities in Surrey, from October to the end of June. “Play games, make arts & crafts, learn new things, take part in community projects, have quiet time for reading or homework in supervised and safe environment.” Info on surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5100.

ARTS

Surrey Muse: Interdisciplinary art and literature presentation group meets on fourth Friday of each month except December (5:30-8:30 p.m.). Gatherings feature an author, a poet and an artist/performer at varying levels of artistic development, followed by an Open Mic session. Virtual gatherings continue for now. Info: surreymuse.wordpress.com, facebook.com/surreymuse.

GALLERIES

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88 Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Concealed Cultures: Visualizing the Black Vernacular,” to Dec. 11, with “I see; I breath; I am!”; “Henry Tsang: Tansy Point,” to Dec. 11; “Fresh Paint” juried exhibition, to Oct. 16; Video installation “Zachery Cameron Longboy: Guardian of Sleep,” to Nov. 26.

Newton Cultural Centre features works by local artists at 13530 72 Ave., at venue of the Arts Council of Surrey.

Thursday Artist Talks: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on the first Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m. Free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. On Facebook.surreyartgalleryassociation. Oct. 6: Gloria Jue-Youn Han on “Making Ports for Good Ancestors”; Nov. 3: Zachery C Longboy on “Evolving Biography in Storytelling”; Dec. 1: Lyn Verra-Lay on “Sharing Art With the Community.”

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/museum, 604-592-6956. “Surrey on Screen” exhibit of movie and TV moments in Surrey’s history, to April 2023; “Our Living Languages” travelling exhibit in Indigenous Hall, to April 9.

WORKSHOPS

The Network to Eliminate Violence in Relationships (NEVR) is offering free 3-hour online workshops every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 9am-12pm, 1pm-4pm. “The goal of the workshop is to learn to identify different types of abuse, support survivors of abuse and lear n how to find additional supports and resources for survivors of abuse.” Email nevr@kpu to register for a free VIP workshop. Info: 604-599-2267.

CONFERENCE

Surrey International Writers’ Conference: From Oct. 21-23, this annual event attracts hundreds of writers to the city from points around the globe, with workshops, panel discussions and “Night Owl” events at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel and also online, siwc.ca.

SALES

Cloverdale Guitar Swap & Sale at Shannon Hall, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct 29. Tables rental available, email Vango90@gmail.com. Admission: $5/person.

CALLS

Peace Arch Chorus: A capella group celebrates 50th anniversary this year, with plans for a Celebration Concert on Dec. 3. Rehearsals are at Newton Cultural Centre under the direction of Elvera Collier and assistant director Bev Feick. “Auditioned members are provided with excellent musical education and vocal coaching.” Chorus welcomes women to join; open house on Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Info: peacearchchorus.ca.

Aequitas Singers: ”Located in Surrey, Aequitas Singers is an adult-only, non-auditioned choir that sings to bring hope, to raise awareness of social justice issues, and to have fun.” New singers can attend rehearsals Tuesdays at 7 p.m.; for details, email aequitassingerschoir@gmail.com. Info: aequitassingers.ca.

Soundscape A Capella Chorus: Love to sing? Check out our mixed-voice, auditioned community chorus for adults. Rehearsals are Tuesday evenings at Fraser Heights Secondary in Surrey. Info: soundscapesings.ca/auditions.

Handel Society Choir invites new members. “We will be performing Handel’s ‘Messiah’ in the South Surrey/White Rock area at Christmas. Rehearsals are Tuesdays 7.30 p.m. at Cloverdale Canadian Reformed Church, on 174 Street and 60 Avenue. Soprano, alto, tenor and bass voices wanted.” Phone 604 202 7801 for information.

Westcoast Harmony Chorus: Group rehearses in Surrey at Parkland Community Church (9574 160th St.) on Wednesday evenings, 7 p.m. “A group of women and people of marginalized genders who love to sing and are personally committed to excellence and lasting friendships.” New members sought. Visit westcoastsings.com for info.

South Fraser Community Band is accepting new members. Rehearsals Thursdays 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Earl Marriott Secondary, 15751 16 Ave. “Email Membership@sfcb.ca to let us know you’re interested.” More info on website: sfcb.ca.

HEALTH

Recovery Canada: “We are a free, in-person, self-help support group for people experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression. In-person meeting Tuesdays 1:30-3pm at St. Cuthbert Anglican Church, 11601 82 Ave, Delta BC. For more info contact Anita at anitaendorse@gmail.com or 604-788-4633. The virtual meeting will continue Thursdays 7 -8:30 pm. Contact Gilles at gilber005@yahoo.ca for more info, or visit RecoveryCanada.ca.

Surrey Prostate Cancer Support Group meetings on last Saturday of month at Valley View Memorial Gardens 14644 72 Ave., Surrey (no meetings July and December). “Everyone is invited who are interested in knowing more about prostate cancer. Coffee & cookies provided. Call 604 594-5257.”

VOLUNTEERS

Surrey Art Gallery docent program seeks volunteers to lead weekday school group tours of contemporary art exhibitions. Visit “Volunteering at the Gallery” page on surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Coordinator, artsvolunteer@surrey.ca, 604-501-5198.

READ Surrey/White Rock Society is recruiting volunteer adult literacy tutors for their fall training. Info: readsurreywhiterock.com.

Fraser Health Crisis Line is marking 50 years of operation this year; that’s 50 years of 24/7 service delivered by volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, contact the Fraser Health Crisis Line: options.bc.ca/volunteer-at-options.

EDUCATION

READ Surrey/White Rock Society’s Partners Program offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who want reading, writing or math support. “If you or someone you know needs literacy help, call Shanti at 778-242-7323 or email readswrs@gmail.com.” Info at readsurreywhiterock.com.