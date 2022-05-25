SURREY EVENTS: Diamond here for Surrey SPARK Stages shows for kids, plus festivals, concerts, more

Charlotte Diamond entertains during this weekend’s Surrey SPARK Stages series of shows for kids, at Surrey Arts Centre, starting with an All-Ages Dance Party. See listings under Kids/Youth. (Submitted photo)

CONCERTS

Surrey City Orchestra presents The Music of Anime concert, Sunday, June 5 at the Surrey Arts Centre Stage (13750 88 Ave.) with one-hour performances at 5 and also 7:30 p.m. performed by a string quartet of seasoned professionals from the orchestra. “The concert will bring anime fans’ favourite music to life in an intimate setting that will let the audience breathe along with the musicians.” Tickets are $28 at the Surrey Arts Centre box office, tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

“Sitar For Peace” concert Saturday, June 11 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall (13450 104 Ave.), featuring Sharanjeet Singh Mand. Event at 6:30 p.m. is an initiative of Gurukul Canada, “a platform for music enthusiasts and students/members to share their art and bring quality music with a view to building musical strength and nourish values in our community.” General admission. Tickets/info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

5X Festival Block Party music/dance event Saturday, June 11 at Holland Park featuring eight hours of live music by Jasmine Sandlas, The PropheC, AR Paisley, Khanvict, Shreea Kaul, others. Tickets $40/$50, 5xfest.com. 5X Festival is planned by Vancouver International Bhangra Celebration (VIBC).

“Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic” tribute concert to the band Queen, Thursday, June 16 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage, presented by Showtime Australia. Tickets/info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

Aequitas Singers and guests in “Finding Colours in the Grey” concert, Saturday, June 18 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall, 7 p.m. “The focus of the concert is about making our way through COVID 19, and finding hope, renewal, reconnection and community.” Tickets $20 Adults, $12 Children under 12 and Adults 65+, on ticket.surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5566.

The Rocket Man/The Piano Man tribute bands play music by Elton John and Billy Joel, on Thursday, June 30 at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre. Tickets $40-$60 via 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

Farhad Darya’s “Music Never Dies” tour stops at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, July 2. The Afghan singer, composer and music producer has written and composed songs in various languages which has received recognition from all around the world. Darya sings in various languages including mostly his native language of Persian/Dari and Pashto but also in Uzbeki, Hindi-Urdu and English. Tickets/info: bellperformingartscentre.com.

FVDED in the Park mus ic festival brings hip-hop and electronic music to Surrey’s Holland Park on July 8-9, featuring Illenium, Excision, Rick Ross and many other artists over two days. Presented by Live Nation Canada/Blueprint. Tickets and info: fvdedinthepark.com.

KIDS/YOUTH

Light the SPARK: All-Ages Dance Party for kids at Surrey Arts Centre lobby on Friday, May 27, 6:30-8pm. Tickets $25. “Featuring RupLoops dropping cool beats and guest appearances from Charlotte Diamond, Fred Penner and Rick Scott. Glow sticks will be provided.” Part of Surrey SPARK Stages series of Performing Arts for Kids. Info/tickets: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“The Spirit of Harriet Tubman” theatre show for kids 8 and older, May 28-29 at Surrey Arts Centre Main Stage. Tickets $16-$26. “Inspiring one-woman show shares the story of legendary underground railroad conductor, nurse, and spy, Harriet Tubman,” starring Leslie McCurdy. Part of Surrey SPARK Stages series of Performing Arts for Kids. Info/tickets: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“The Joshua Show” featuring award-winning puppeteer Joshua Holden May 28-29 at Studio Theatre at Surrey Arts Centre, for ages 5–9 years. Tickets $21. Part of Surrey SPARK Stages series of Performing Arts for Kids. Info/tickets: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“TWEET TWEET!”: For young kids, “a delightfully dreamy aerial arts and circus creation for wee ones that is also especially welcoming for children with sensory sensitivities,” May 28-29 at Studio Theatre at Surrey Arts Centre. Set features an enchanting tree apparatus with two nests and two wooden swings hanging from the branches. Tickets $21. Part of Surrey SPARK Stages series of Performing Arts for Kids. Info/tickets: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Best of Friends! Charlotte, Fred + Rick” concert for kids features Charlotte Diamond, Fred Penner and Rick Scott, shows May 28-29 at Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre. Tickets $16-$26. Part of Surrey SPARK Stages series of Performing Arts for Kids. Info/tickets: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

Surrey Steps Up: Annual showcase that highlights the positive impact youth have on the city, on Friday, June 3 at Surrey City Hall from 5 to 9 p.m. “The public is invited to celebrate young people who are transforming our schools and communities through good deeds, community projects, creating art and more.” Info: surrey.ca.

MYzone After School Drop-In Program offers activities for children ages 8 to 12 at reopened recreation facilities in Surrey, from October to the end of June. “Play games, make arts & crafts, learn new things, take part in community projects, have quiet time for reading or homework in supervised and safe environment.” Info on surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5100.

THEATRE/STAGE

“The Hallelujah Girls”: Surrey’s Naked Stage Readers Theatre company presents a play by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, with three show times from June 3-5 at Newton Cultural Centre. “Hilarity abounds when the feisty females of Eden Falls, Georgia, decide to shake up their lives.” Tickets/info: nspsociety.com.

“Anything Goes”: Cole Porter musical staged by Fraser Valley Musical Theatre from June 30 to July 10 (select dates and times) at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage, 13750 88 Ave. Tickets and info: 604-501-5566, fvgss.org.

COMEDY

Ron James’ “Back Where I Belong” comedy show at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on June 18. Tickets $62 via 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

An Evening With Mary Walsh: At Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre on Oct. 29 (new date). “Join Canadian cultural icon, comedienne, and social activist, Mary Walsh, as she performs some of her best comedic bits and most popular characters from Dancing With Rage, CODCO and This Hour Has 22 Minutes, along with up-to-the-minute local political satire.” Tickets $54, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

Yuk Yuk’s comedy club at Elements Casino Surrey, with shows Saturday nights at 17755 60 Ave., Cloverdale. For calendar and tickets, visit yukyuks.com/surrey or call 1-800-899-9136, ext. 0.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music and more at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub.

White Hart Pub: Live music, jam nights and more at 8593 132 St. Info: 604-503-5735.

Dublin Crossing: Live music on stage at 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, online at Dublincrossing.com.

Mojitos: Latin music and more at The Turf Hotel, by bands and DJs, 12411 King George Blvd. Info: 778-223-6936, facebook.com/mojitosurrey.

Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca. DJ Paul the Wall (Fri./Sat.).

Brewster’s Pub: Live music Saturday nights at 7380 King George Blvd. No cover. Info: brewsterspub.ca, facebook.com/BrewstersPub.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Mini train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88 Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

MOVIES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138 St., Newton. 604-592-4441. Movie listings: Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101 Ave. 604-581-1716, Info: Landmarkcinemas.com.

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72 Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400, cineplex.com.

FLEA MARKET

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176 St. (Hwy 15) and 62 Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

LIBRARIES

Authors Among Us: Surrey Libraries hosts local authors for online Q & A sessions. For a detailed calendar of events/authors, visit surreylibraries.ca/events.

Gardening Q & A at Cloverdale library June 8 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. “Ever wonder what goes into the beautiful landscaping in Surrey? Learn how the City plans, selects, plants, and takes care of the beautiful landscaping around our Cloverdale branch. Be inspired and ask questions for your own garden. Part of the City of Surrey’s annual Environmental Extravaganza.” Info: surreylibraries.ca, 604-598-7327.

FUNDRAISING

BC Cancer Foundation door-to-door canvassers are in Surrey this month. “Canvassers will invite residents to take part in our monthly giving program only and WILL NOT accept cash at the door. Monthly donations support life-saving cancer research and innovations to patient care taking place at BC Cancer.” All canvassers wear ID badges and BC Cancer Foundation teal vests. Info: call 1-888-906-2873 or visit bccancerfoundation.com.

COMMUNITY

Car-Free Day Surrey: Inaugural event on Saturday, June 11 from noon to 8 p.m. on 137 Street in Newton “to transform the street into a pedestrian paradise with multiple stages, artisan vendors, local merchants and family friendly fun.” Info: www.newtonbia.com.

Sources volunteer tax clinics: Now open, by appointment only, for in-person or virtual tax preparation. “Volunteer tax preparers can assist you in filing late and multiple-year taxes. Dates and hours vary by location. To make an appointment call 604-542-4357 or email volunteertaxclinic@sourcesbc.ca. This service is available for people with moderate incomes and simple tax situations.”

FESTIVALS

Surrey Fest Downtown: Annual “Celebration of Community” event returns Saturday, June 18 at Holland Park (13428 Old Yale Rd.), 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Surrey Fest Downtown has continued to grow through the efforts of a small group of volunteers representing residents, businesses, city employees and non-profit groups. In 2022, we will mark the 22nd anniversary of the festival.” Info: surreyfest.com.

Surrey Pride Festival: “Open Minds and Open Hearts” theme for 2022 event, on Saturday, June 25 at Central City Plaza from 4 to 9 p.m., with live music, drag, lip-sync, performance art and more. Info: surreypride.ca/pride-2022.

B.C. Halal Food Festival Saturday, June 25 at Surrey Civic Plaza from noon to 9 p.m., with 35 food vendors, five drink vendors, Eid activities and more. Free admission. Info: bchalalfoodfest.ca.

Surrey Latin Festival: Two-day event at Surrey Civic Plaza July 16-17, free admission. Tribute to Frida Kahlo, live music, Mexican and Latin food, activities for children, salsa classes and much more., 13450 104 Ave., Surrey.

Battle of the Brews on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Surrey Civic Plaza, at city hall, 1 to 5 p.m. “An afternoon of beer tasting, food sampling and music,” in support of Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society youth initiatives. Tickets at thepeak.fm or surreyfirefighters.com.

CIRCUS

Royal Canadian International Circus returns to Cloverdale Fairgrounds from June 23 to 26, with eight shows inside a 2,700-seat “Big Top” tent featuring Joseph Dominik Bauer on the Wheel of Destiny, flying trapeze artist Claudia Alvarado, the Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team and more. Tickets/info: royalcanadiancircus.ca.

WALK/RUN

White Rock and Surrey IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s at Surrey’s Eaglequest Golf at Coyote Creek, 7778 152 St, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 29. Registration time 9:30 a.m.. Email: whiterockwalkchair@alzheimerbc.org.

Surrey Walks Together: City hall initiative encourages residents to “reconnect with others while walking to improve both mental and physical health.” Meeting locations are posted to Surrey Walks web page (surrey.ca/parks-recreation/surrey-walks) along with other walking resources including trail maps, information on self-guided walks, walking groups, charity walks and more.

ARTS

Surrey Muse: Interdisciplinary art and literature presentation group meets on fourth Friday of each month except December (5:30-8:30 p.m.). Gatherings feature an author, a poet and an artist/performer at varying levels of artistic development, followed by an Open Mic session. Virtual gatherings continue for now. Info: surreymuse.wordpress.com, facebook.com/surreymuse.

GALLERIES

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88 Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. Photography exhibition “Rajesh Vora: Everyday Monuments,” to May 29. Also “ARTS 2022,” annual juried exhibition (to July 24), and “Mere Phantoms: Shadows Without Borders,” (June 18 to Aug. 14).

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m. Free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. On Facebook.surreyartgalleryassociation.

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/museum, 604-592-6956. “Untangling Textiles,” to July 31; also “Body Language” showcase of Indigenous tattoos and culture, to Sept. 4; “Inspiration X: Dilber Mann” showcases Mann’s collection of movie/comic statues, to Sept. 25.

Strawberry Tea at the Farm events from June 16-19 at Historic Stewart Farm, 1-2 p.m. daily. “Kick off summer right with tea, sweets, local berries and hand-churned ice cream served on the porch of Historic Stewart Farm. Great for singles, couples and groups. Fee $18.20 per person. Register online via https://www.surrey.ca or call 604-501-5100.

MEETINGS

Empower Surrey Parent Workshops to deal with gangs: For parents and caregivers of children and youth. Meetings on select dates until June 7 at Surrey elementary and secondary schools. “Free two-hour workshops will provide participants with tips and tools to recognize and respond to warning signs for gang involvement as well as build protective factors that minimize their young person’s susceptibility for recruitment.” Dates and locations: empowersurrey.ca/parentworkshops.

OPEN HOUSE

Fraser Valley Quilters’ Guild is celebrating their 45th anniversary with an open house Saturday, May 28 from 1-4 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran church, 11040 River Road, Delta. “There will be quilt displays, member vendors, sale of books/magazines, raffles/prizes, tea corner, more.”

CONFERENCE

Mayor Doug McCallum’s 2022 State of the City Address on Wednesday, June 1, 8:30 a.m., at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, and streamed live on Facebook.com/TheCityofSurrey. “The State of the City Address is a unique opportunity for the public to hear an informative presentation by Mayor Doug McCallum. The Mayor will share his thoughts on the City’s emerging policy directions, the progress of capital projects, along with his vision for the future of Surrey.”

NATURE

Surrey’s Environmental Extravaganza offers an eight-week series of free family-friendly events and programs to celebrate nature in Surrey, from April to June. “Explore at your own pace with informative self-guided materials, participate in weekly nature challenges, or register for in-person activities supported by partner organizations.” Event details: surrey.ca/extravaganza.

CALLS

Westcoast Harmony Chorus: Group rehearses in Surrey at Parkland Community Church (9574 160th St.) on Wednesday evenings, 7 p.m. “A group of women and people of marginalized genders who love to sing and are personally committed to excellence and lasting friendships.” New members sought. Email info@westcoastsings.com, or visit westcoastsings.com.

HEALTH

Recovery Canada: “Feeling anxious or depressed? Then come join our free, confidential, self-help support group. We meet in-person Tuesdays 1:30 to 3pm at St. Cuthbert Anglican Church, 11601 82 Ave, Delta (contact Anita at anitaendorse@gmail.com or 604-788-4633 for more info). There is also a virtual meeting Thursdays 7pm to 8:30pm (contact Gilles at gilber005@yahoo.ca or 778-872-8069 for more info). Info: recoverycanada.ca.

Surrey Prostate Cancer Support Group meetings on last Saturday of month at Valley View Memorial Gardens 14644 72 Ave., Surrey (no meetings July and December). “Everyone is invited who are interested in knowing more about prostate cancer. Coffee & cookies provided. Call 604 594-5257.”

VOLUNTEERS

READ Surrey/White Rock Society is recruiting volunteer adult literacy tutors for their fall training. Info: readsurreywhiterock.com.

Fraser Health Crisis Line is marking 50 years of operation this year; that’s 50 years of 24/7 service delivered by volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, contact the Fraser Health Crisis Line: options.bc.ca/volunteer-at-options.

SENIORS

BC Seniors and Elders Week celebrated in Surrey June 5-11, with various events. ”A time to celebrate seniors and their many contributions. The City of Surrey is offering a number of different activities and events at recreation centres throughout the city during Seniors Week. List is found on surrey.ca (search Seniors Week Activities).

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling, picnics and dancing, etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members are welcome. Please call either Lyla at 604-594-2860 or Bob at 778-545-5350.”

TALK (Third Age Learning at Kwantlen): Program promises “creative and stimulating educational activities” for the 50-plus age group in Surrey and surrounding cities, with a mix of in-person and online events. TALK courses are “ideal for retirees who want to continue learning.” Fees range from $15 to $30, plus $10 annual membership fee. Info: kpu.ca/talk, 604-599-3077.

Seniors Centre Without Walls: Join various presenters for telephone-based exercises, literature or coffee clubs, learning mindfulness or estate planning. View details for information about the Seniors’ Centre Without Walls initiative by Seniors Come Share Society and register by calling 604-531-9400 ext. 205 or scww@comeshare.ca.

BUSINESS

“A New Economic Outlook” talk by Scotiabank Senior Economist Marc Desormeaux at Surrey Board of Trade-hosted event, June 7 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, 11:30 a.m. “We’ll discuss everything from the impact of ongoing global crises, BC’s mining and manufacturing industries, housing affordability, international trade, and childcare as an economic investment.” Member admission $65 each; $390 table of 6; $500 corporate table of 6. Info: businessinsurrey.com.

BC Lions owner Amar Doman at a pre-summer celebration hosted by Surrey Board of Trade, on Thursday, June 16 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, 5 p.m. “A fireside chat with Amar Doman, owner of the BC Lions and founder and sole shareholder of The Futura Corporation, one of British Columbia’s largest privately owned companies.” Event will also include the SBOT Annual General Meeting alongside an evening of networking and celebration, while learning how we are uniting the city to be ‘One Surrey’ and ‘Surrey Strong’, and celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Arts Umbrella in Surrey. Tickets/info: businessinsurrey.com or email info@businessinsurrey.com.

SFU President’s Lunch: “Towards a Better Future: SFU Surrey Leads the Way” event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade on Friday, June 17, 11:30 a.m., featuring Dr. Joy Johnson, President and Vice Chancellor of SFU. Tickets/info: businessinsurrey.com.

GOLF

Surrey Board of Trade’s “Fun in the Sun” Networking Golf Tournament Thursday, June 2 at Morgan Creek Golf Course. “A great opportunity to build your network and fortify connections while enjoying a fun and safe day on the course. The tournament supports the Surrey Board of Trade’s important youth entrepreneurship programs and local economic recovery initiatives. We’re excited to be returning to a shotgun start and a post-tournament reception.” For info, visit businessinsurrey.com or call 604-634-0341.

Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charity Golf Tournament: 11th annual event benefits Surrey health care initiatives, Tuesday, June 21 at Guildford Golf & Country Club. Registration 11:45 a.m. Info: surreyfirefighters.com/golf.

EDUCATION

READ Surrey/White Rock Society’s Partners Program offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who want reading, writing or math support. “If you or someone you know needs literacy help, call Shanti at 778-242-7323 or email readswrs@gmail.com.” Info at readsurreywhiterock.com.

