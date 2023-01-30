SURREY EVENTS: February concerts, comedy, galas, business, seniors & much more

The gospel sounds of Marcus Mosely Ensemble will be heard during the next Jazz Vespers in the Valley concert at Fleetwood’s Northwood United Church on Sunday, Feb. 12. See listing under Concerts. (Photo: Youtube.com)

CONCERTS

An Evening with Ranj Singh concert Friday, Feb. 3 at Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage theatre. Presented by Surrey Civic Theatres. “Subtle Indian melodies meet classic folk/rock covers and originals for his signature Indo Canadian Folk Music sound.” Info: tickets.surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5566.

Coffee Concert: Concertango on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2 p.m. at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre A Surrey Civic Theatres presentation with hosts: Bergmann Duo, guests Borealis String Quartet. Part of the Coffee Concert Series. Arrive early to enjoy a social hour with coffee, tea, and delicious goodies, 1 p.m. Info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

Jazz Vespers in the Valley concerts at Northwood United Church in Fleetwood on select Sundays, 3:30 p.m. Suggested donation $10. For schedule visit northwood-united.org or call 604-581-8454. Church at 8855 156 St., Surrey. Feb. 12: Marcus Mosely Ensemble; Feb. 26: Dan Reynolds Band; March 12: Amber Tsang; March 26: Kayden Gorden Quartet.

Rhythmic Remembrance event 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre. A community event presented by NAAD Arts Centre. General-admission tickets are $25 on tickets.surrey.ca, call 604-501-5566.

“Walk Right Back: The Everly Brothers Story”: Paquette Productions’ concert-based musical tells the story of The Everly Brothers duo, at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, March 10. Info: bellperformingartscentre.com or call 604-507-6355. Tickets are $59 each.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me, But Banjos Saved My Life” at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on Saturday, Feb. 11. “Keith Alessi shares his exceptional true story of leaving the corporate world behind to follow his true passion—playing the banjo! When faced with a cancer battle, his lifelong dream becomes the key to saving his life.” Info: Tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566. A Surrey Civic Theatres presentation at 13750 88 Ave.

“Confetti,” a comedy about an elderly woman who moves to a care home to escape her greedy family, staged by Pivot Theatre from Feb. 16-25 (select dates) at Bethany-Newton United Church, 14853 60 Ave., Surrey. Written by Margaret Shearman, directed by Hayden Clewes. Info/tickets: PivotTheatre.ca.

“Courtship” by Steve Penman staged by Naked Stage Readers Theatre company at Newton Cultural Centre from Feb. 24-26. “Two elderly gentlemen, one a widower and the other married, meet regularly at ‘their’ bench. Edward and David share observations about the world’s problems and offer sometimes humorous ‘solutions,’ and provide real insight into loneliness, aging and relationships.” Info/tickets: nspsociety.com.

“Driving Me Crazy”: A Surrey Civic Theatres presentation March 1-4 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage, by Linda A. Carson and Suzanne Ristic, directed by Roy Surette. “A fabulous new play about one family and their relationships with each other, as experienced through their vehicles. Drawing from the stories of three generations, this play will appeal to anyone who has driven a car, been driven in a car, or been driven mad by their family.” Tickets/info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

FAMILY DAY

“Th’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish” film Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Performing Arts Studio at Clayton Community Centre, 7155 187A St., Surrey. Surrey SPARK Stages presents an afternoon of sharing and storytelling on Family Day. “Arrive at 2 p.m. before the special film screening, with time to try some tasty Bannock and take in lively Indigenous performances and workshops before the film begins at 3 p.m.” Film is a Kwantlen First Nation tale of the legend of Th’owxiya. Tickets free, but registration required on tickets.surrey.ca.

FILM

Silent Film Club launches at South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm on the evening of Feb. 10 to “revisit some of the silent era’s comedy greats, including Buster Keaton, Stan Laurel and Charlie Chaplin, all in the Victorian farmhouse. Popcorn is included. To register for $11.15 per person, call 604-501-5100. For details call 604-591-4627 or visit surrey.ca/stewartfarm.

GALAS

2023 Chinese New Year Gala hosted by White Rock & South Surrey Chinese Society, at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 12. Tickets start at $20 on bellperformingartscentre.com, or call 604-507-6355.

Celebration of Care Gala hosted by Surrey Hospitals Foundation, Feb. 25 at Aria Convention Centre. Tickets and info: surreyhospitalsfoundation.com/gala2023.

DANCE

Dance Extravaganza 2023 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on Feb. 12, at 13750 88 Ave. “Enjoy watching and encouraging Panorama School of Dance’s junior to intermediate level competition students who are diligently preparing for the upcoming season. You’ll see solos, duos, and group numbers in various styles including ballet, jazz, hip hop, lyrical, stage, and tap.” Info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

COMEDY

Yuk Yuk’s comedy club at Elements Casino Surrey, with shows Friday/Saturday at 17755 60 Ave., Cloverdale. For calendar and tickets, visit yukyuks.com/surrey or call 1-800-899-9136, ext. 0.

Snowed in Comedy tour show Thursday, Jan. 26 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage, 7:30 p.m., featuring Dan Quinn, Erica Sigurdson, Paul Myrehaug, Pete Zedlacher. Info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

Brian Regan: American comedian to perform at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre Thursday, Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m. “Brian’s non-stop theatre tour continuously fills the most beautiful venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year.” Tickets: ticketmaster.ca, 604-507-6355.

Sugar Sammy returns to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 17. From Montreal, Sammy “hits on cultural, social and political themes with great charm and finesse.” Tickets start at $54.99 on bellperformingartscentre.com, or call 604-507-6355.

Laugh & Learn Comedy Showcase presented by Surrey Civic Theatres, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m. in Studio Theatre at Surrey Arts Centre. “Come and enjoy a night out and some laughs. Support Surrey’s newest comedians as they share their stand-up routines with their first ever audience. Cabaret style seating.” Tickets $15, tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music and more at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub.

Dublin Crossing: Live music on stage at 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, online at Dublincrossing.com.

Mojitos: Latin music and more at The Turf Hotel, by bands and DJs, 12411 King George Blvd. Info: 778-223-6936, facebook.com/mojitosurrey.

Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca. DJ Paul the Wall (Fri./Sat.).

Brewster’s Pub: Live music Saturday nights at 7380 King George Blvd. No cover. Info: brewsterspub.ca, facebook.com/BrewstersPub.

MOVIES

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101 Ave. 604-581-1716, Info: Landmarkcinemas.com.

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72 Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400, cineplex.com.

FLEA MARKET

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176 St. (Hwy 15) and 62 Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

HERITAGE

Lunar New Year event at Museum of Surrey on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 1 to 4 p.m., featuring Dragon Dance by Chinese Village Club, martial arts, music, folk dance, lantern making, calligraphy, facepainting, film and more, at 17710 56A Ave., Clovedale. Free admission.

African Descent History in B.C.: Surrey Archives explores African descent with guest speaker Yasin Kiraga Misago during a free, virtual one-hour session Thursday, Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m. start, in celebration of Black History Month. Misago will highlight B.C.’s early history of African descent, dating back to 1858, and also bring the conversation local to discuss Surrey’s African diaspora story. For more info, or to register for this talk call 604-501-5100 or visit surrey.ca/archives.

LIBRARIES

Historical Photo Detective: Roadshow! event Friday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to noon online. “Have an old family photo in your album that you can’t date or place? Old photos are full of clues if you know how to read the evidence. Join us online with “The Photo Detective” Maureen Taylor to learn how to analyze old photos. Registrants will be able to submit their own photos for analysis in this Roadshow-style program (10-15 photos will be chosen). Free, registration required: email familyhistory@surrey.ca, call 604-598-7327.

Family History DNA Chat: Second Friday of each month including Feb. 10, March 10, 2.30 to 3.30 p.m. in person at Cloverdale branch. “Join us to discuss using DNA for your family history research. An opportunity to learn from others and share resources and experiences.” Free; registration required: email familyhistory@surrey.ca or call 604-598-7328.

Authors Among Us: Surrey Libraries hosts local authors for online Q & A sessions. For a detailed calendar of events/authors, visit surreylibraries.ca/events.

SPORTS

11th annual Canadian Tire Wickenheiser Female World Hockey Festival (WickFest) is back on Surrey ice from Feb. 2-5 at North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex and Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex, “featuring a wide-range of events and activities to experience and enjoy.” Visit wickfest.com for ticket and event information. 100% of event profits go to JumpStart and Right to Play.

Surrey Eagles: Junior A hockey games at South Surrey Arena. For schedule and tickets, visit surreyeagles.ca or call 604-531-GOAL (4625).

Surrey Knights: Junior B hockey games at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, 10950 126A St., in PJHL league action. Home games Thursdays, 7 p.m. Schedule: surreyknights.ca.

SENIORS

Senior’s bingo every Saturday from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in Whalley. Cards are 25 cents each. Telephone registration is required: 604-598-5898.

Technology Forums for seniors hosted by City of Surrey. Next event Feb. 11 at Clayton Community Centre, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. “Free forums aim to help seniors learn about relevant digital resources that support healthy active aging, make life easier and enhance social connectedness.” Secure spot by phone at 604-501-5100, online at surrey.ca/register, or in-person at any Surrey Parks, Recreation & Culture facility.

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling, dancing, picnics etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members (fully vaccinated) are welcome.” Call Georgie at 604-585-7304 or Bob at 778-545-5350.

TALK (Third Age Learning at Kwantlen): Program promises “creative and stimulating educational activities” for the 50-plus age group in Surrey and surrounding cities, with a mix of in-person and online events. TALK courses are “ideal for retirees who want to continue learning.” Fees range from $15 to $30, plus $10 annual membership fee. Info: kpu.ca/talk, 604-599-3077.

Seniors Centre Without Walls: Join various presenters for telephone-based exercises, literature or coffee clubs, learning mindfulness or estate planning. View details for information about the Seniors’ Centre Without Walls initiative by Seniors Come Share Society and register by calling 604-531-9400 ext. 205 or scww@comeshare.ca.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Mini train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88 Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

CHARITY

SurreyCares Community Foundation’s second annual Toonies for Tomorrow campaign to run from Feb. 1-23. “This year’s proceeds will benefit the Food For Everyone Fund, which was established to increase food security in Surrey and reduce hunger. This fund supports community kitchens and gardens and other low-barrier programming to secure the goals of the fund.” Info: surreycares.org/toonies-for-tomorrow.

BUSINESS

“What to Expect for the Economy in 2023 and Beyond” talk by Pierre Cléroux, Vice President, Research and Chief Economist at BDC (Business Development Bank of Canada), on Wednesday, Feb. 8, noon to 2 p.m., Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104 Ave., Surrey). “Faced with rising interest rates, inflation, lasting COVID-related and workforce challenges, there is no greater time to hear from an economist who can break down what you should expect for the months and years ahead.” Hosted by Surrey Board of Trade, businessinsurrey.com.

Newton Business Improvement Association’s AGM is Thursday, Feb. 16, on Zoom conference platform. All Businesses and Property owners within the Newton BIA area are invited to attend (no charge). Info: newtonbia.com.

Networking at Night event with Surrey Board of Trade: “Join us for an evening of fun and networking at The Children’s Foundation,” 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 10th Floor, 13737 96th Ave, Surrey (City Centre1 Building). Free admission. “Come and meet their staff, enjoy appetizers and refreshments, and learn about their community work and how to get involved. The Children’s Foundation provides specialized treatment, counselling, and attentive care to children, youth, and families with complex challenges through various programs and services. Check out their spacious location at the Health and Technology District.” Info: businessinsurrey.com.

CONFERENCE

P2P SUMMIT: Path To Parenthood: “A pregnancy, infant, and postpartum virtual conference for new parents and parents-to-be,” Feb. 3-5. “This event is also teaming up with Registered National Charity, Mamas for Mamas, with partial proceeds going to support parents in our community.” Search for event on events.zoom.us.

NATURE

Nature Work Parties: “Help care for Surrey parks by removing invasive plant species, cleaning up litter, and enhancing habitat within the park. Remove invasive plant species, clean up litter, and enhance habitat within the park. Tools and training are provided. Bring your family and friends; all ages are welcome.” Dates include Feb. 11 at Bear Creek Park, Feb. 25 at Maple Green Park. For info and dates, visit surrey.ca/news-events/events/nature-work-parties.

EDUCATION

Registration for City of Surrey’s 2023/2024 licensed preschool program, for kids aged 3-5, will open Feb. 7 (Fleetwood, Guildford and Fraser Heights), then Feb. 8 (Cloverdale, Whalley and Nature Preschool) and Feb. 9 (South Surrey and Newton). Visit surrey.ca/preschool online or register by phone at 604-501-5100.

READ Surrey/White Rock Society’s Partners Program offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who want reading, writing or math support. “If you or someone you know needs literacy help, call Shanti at 778-242-7323 or email readswrs@gmail.com.” Info at readsurreywhiterock.com.

WALK/RUN

Surrey Walks Together: City hall initiative encourages residents to “reconnect with others while walking to improve both mental and physical health.” Meeting locations are posted to Surrey Walks website (surrey.ca/parks-recreation/surrey-walks) along with other walking resources including trail maps, information on self-guided walks, walking groups, charity walks and more.

ARTS

Surrey Muse: Interdisciplinary art and literature presentation group meets on fourth Friday of each month except December (5:30-8:30 p.m.). Gatherings feature an author, a poet and an artist/performer at varying levels of artistic development, followed by an Open Mic session. Virtual gatherings continue for now. Info: surreymuse.wordpress.com, facebook.com/surreymuse.

GALLERIES

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” immersive art show at the Agriplex at Cloverdale Fairgrounds from Feb. 1 to March 5, produced by Paquin Entertainment Group. A showcase of 300 works created by tortured post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Tickets/info on vangoghsurrey.com. Venue: 17798 62 Ave.

Surrey Art Gallery: Multiple galleries at Bear Creek Park, 88 Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery.

“Cindy Mochizuki: Autumn Strawberry (Dance Film),” to April 30; “Keerat Kaur: Panjabi Garden” and “Through the Lattice,” both shown from Jan. 21 to March 26.

Newton Cultural Centre features works by local artists at 13530 72 Ave., at venue of the Arts Council of Surrey. For calendar visit artscouncilofsurrey.ca, or call 604-594-2700.

Thursday Artist Talks: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on the first Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m. Free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. On Facebook.surreyartgalleryassociation.

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/museum, 604-592-6956. “Surrey on Screen” exhibit of movie and TV moments in Surrey’s history, to April 2023; also “Our Living Languages” travelling exhibit in Indigenous Hall, to April 9.

KIDS/YOUTH

MYzone and MYgame After School Drop-in Programs run from October to June at seven locations across Surrey. “These fun programs provide children ages 8-12 the opportunity to explore a variety of activities during critical after-school hours in a safe and fully supervised environment.” MYzone and MYgame are included with the purchase of a MY Fun Pass or annual children’s pass, via City of Surrey. To register for MYzone and MYgame without the purchase of a MY Fun Pass, a one-time fee of $27.75 per child and $16.75 per child, applies respectively. Info: surrey.ca/activities-parks-recreation/recreation-programs/children-age-6-to-12/mygame-after-school-drop-in-program.

WORKSHOPS

The Network to Eliminate Violence in Relationships (NEVR) is offering free 3-hour online workshops every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 9am-12pm, 1pm-4pm. “The goal of the workshop is to learn to identify different types of abuse, support survivors of abuse and learn how to find additional supports and resources for survivors of abuse.” Email nevr@kpu to register for a free VIP workshop. Info: 604-599-2267.

CALLS

Peace Arch Chorus: A capella group celebrates 50th anniversary this year. Rehearsals are at Newton Cultural Centre under direction of Elvera Collier and assistant director Bev Feick. “Auditioned members are provided with excellent musical education and vocal coaching.” Chorus welcomes women to join. Info: peacearchchorus.ca.

Aequitas Singers: ”Located in Surrey, Aequitas Singers is an adult-only, non-auditioned choir that sings to bring hope, to raise awareness of social justice issues, and to have fun.” New singers can attend rehearsals Tuesdays at 7 p.m.; for details, email aequitassingerschoir@gmail.com. Info: aequitassingers.ca.

Soundscape A Capella Chorus: A mixed-voice, auditioned community chorus for adults. Rehearsals Tuesday evenings at Fraser Heights Secondary, Surrey. Info: soundscapesings.ca/auditions.

Handel Society Choir invites new members. Rehearsals are Tuesdays 7.30 p.m. at Cloverdale Canadian Reformed Church, on 174 Street and 60 Avenue. Soprano, alto, tenor and bass voices wanted.” Phone 604 202 7801 for information.

Westcoast Harmony Chorus: Group rehearses in Surrey at Parkland Community Church (9574 160th St.) on Wednesday evenings, 7 p.m. “A group of women and people of marginalized genders who love to sing and are personally committed to excellence and lasting friendships.” New members sought. Visit westcoastsings.com for info.

South Fraser Community Band is accepting new members. Rehearsals Thursdays 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Earl Marriott Secondary, 15751 16 Ave. “Email Membership@sfcb.ca to let us know you’re interested.” More info on website: sfcb.ca.

HEALTH

Surrey No Longer Alone Nar-Anon Family Group (for people affected by someone else’s drug use) in-person meetings on Monday evenings, from 7-8 p.m. at Bethany-Newton United Church, 14853 60 Ave., Surrey. Entrance at north side of the church.

Recovery Canada: “We are a free, in-person, self-help support group for people experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression. In-person meeting Tuesdays 1:30-3pm at St. Cuthbert Anglican Church, 11601 82 Ave, Delta BC. For more info contact Anita at anitaendorse@gmail.com or 604-788-4633. The virtual meeting will continue Thursdays 7-8:30 pm. Contact Gilles at gilber005@yahoo.ca for more info, or visit RecoveryCanada.ca.

Surrey Prostate Cancer Support Group meetings on last Saturday of month at Valley View Memorial Gardens 14644 72 Ave., Surrey (no meetings July and December). “Everyone is invited who are interested in knowing more about prostate cancer. Coffee & cookies provided. Call 604 594-5257.”

VOLUNTEERS

Community Thrift Store: “Do you want to learn new skills? Would you like to meet new people? Can you spare 4 hours a day to volunteer at Newton’s Community Thrift Store, a joint project of Surrey Hospice Society and Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society, 7138 King George Blvd. Call Donna at 604-599-9930 or visit shscommunitythriftstore.com/volunteer to learn more.

Surrey Art Gallery docent program seeks volunteers to lead weekday school group tours of contemporary art exhibitions. Visit “Volunteering at the Gallery” page on surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Coordinator, artsvolunteer@surrey.ca, 604-501-5198.

READ Surrey/White Rock Society is recruiting volunteer adult literacy tutors for their fall training. Info: readsurreywhiterock.com.

Fraser Health Crisis Line is marking 50 years of operation this year; that’s 50 years of 24/7 service delivered by volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, contact the Fraser Health Crisis Line: options.bc.ca/volunteer-at-options.

