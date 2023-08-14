SURREY EVENTS: ‘Super Mario Bros.’ movie at Holland Park, ‘Bog Body’ play in Newton & more

Saturday at Holland Park (Aug. 19), “Super Mario Bros. Movie” will be shown for free during the final Movies Under the Stars event. “Remember to bring your blankets and chairs,” says event organizers with Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association. “The fun starts at 6 p.m. with live entertainment and a variety of games and activities for families.” (Photo: imdb.com)

CONCERTS

Sounds of Summer: Concerts hosted by City of Surrey every Wednesday in July and August, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., featuring a variety of music genres at various parks and plazas. Free admission, calendar on surrey.ca/parks-recreation/surrey-parks/park-programs/sounds-of-summer. Schedule: Aug. 23: reggae/Afrobeat quartet Mivule at Holland Park; Aug. 30: soul singer Krystle Dos Santos at Surrey Civic Plaza.

Gurshabad and Bunny Johal in concert Saturday, Aug. 26 at Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey, presented by Shan-E Punjab Arts Club. Show starts at 6:30 p.m., tickets range from $25 to $100 on bellperformingartscentre.com, call 604-507-6355.

KilaboTitos featuring Ogie Alcasid and Ian Veneracion, Friday, Sept. 8 at Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey. “A tribute to the iconic hit movies, TV series, and songs of the 80s and 90s.” Tickets priced from $85 to $140 on bellperformingartscentre.com, call 604-507-6355.

In Conversation with Pandit Yogesh Samsi event Thursday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. at Surrey Arts Centre program room. A Surrey Civic Theatres presentation in partnership with the Indian Classical Music Society of Vancouver. “Learn valuable tips and advice from Maestro Pandit Yogesh Samsi about the essential elements of a tabla solo.” Samsi to perform “Moving in Time” concert Sept. 15 at Surrey Centre Stage theatre (city hall), with Hardeep Chana (harmonium). Info: Tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

Kaka: Singer is live in concert Sept 16. at Bell Performing Arts Centre, Surrey. “Famously known for superhit songs like Temporary Pyar, Rabb di Likhat, Kale Je Libaas and many more, with a huge following on platforms like YouTube, Instagram.” Tickets/info on bellperformingartscentre.com, call 604-507-6355.

ABBA Revisited tribute band performs at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sept. 17, presented by VaughnCo Entertainment. Tickets $60 on bellperformingartscentre.com or call 604-507-6355.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Bog Body”: Foolish Productions, a new local theatre company, presents the world premiere of a story that follows a woman’s unhealthy obsession with a bog body she is researching, at Bethany-Newton United Church from Aug. 17-19. Bethany-Newton Church at 14853 60 Ave, Surrey. Info/tickets: ticketowl.io/foolishproductions.

“Menopause the Musical: Cruising Through the Change” musical comedy staged at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sept. 15. Tickets from $60 on bellperformingartscentre.com or call 604-507-6355.

MAGIC

“Sin City Illusions: Magic and Mystery” show featuring Murray Hatfield and Paul Romhany, Sept. 23 at Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey. “Join us for an incredible evening of magic and illusions that is fun for all ages. We’re featuring two of Canada’s very best magicians.” Tickets on bellperformingartscentre.com or call 604-507-6355.

FOOD

Soba’s Corner: A Chinese-Canadian Cooking Show: Join ‘Invisible Fish’ exhibiting artist Snack Witch (aka Joni Cheung) and cook together on Zoom, 5 p.m. Aug. 29. “Snack Witch shares a recipe from her work ‘Soba’s Corner,’ an ongoing cooking show series that unpacks distinct Chinese-Canadian dishes from specific provinces. Register with artgallery@surrey.ca for this online Zoom workshop and to receive the recipe. Event presented by Surrey Art Gallery, 604-501-5566.

SALES

City of Surrey’s online tree sales: The next sale will open on Aug. 23 at 9 a.m. and close on Sept. 6, with a tree pick-up date of Sept. 17. The final sale of the year will open on Sept. 27 and close on Oct. 11, with a tree pick-up day of Oct. 22. All trees are $20 (includes taxes). Purchases are made online and later picked up from the Surrey Operations Centre (6651 148 St.). Each sale has up to 1,000 trees available for purchase, while supplies last. “Varieties may include maples, dogwoods, magnolias and assorted fruit trees which all grow well in Surrey.” Info: surrey.ca/treesale.

TALKS

Chai With T live podcast recording hosted by Tarannum Thind at Surrey Arts Centre on Aug. 19 as part of Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts. “From life’s big and small lessons, successes and failures, to vulnerable conversations with our favourite celebrities, Tarannum speaks melodies in your ears – all while sipping a cup of chai.” Tickets are $20/$23.25 on tickets.surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5566.

COMMUNITY

Community Picnics at eight Surrey parks this summer hosted by Partners in Parks, SurreyCares Community Foundation and Participaction, Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Pack a picnic and join us for activities and games. The first 150 people to attend each picnic can receive a free hot dog to enjoy with their picnic.” Info: 604-501-5050, partnersinparks@surrey.ca. Schedule: Aug 17 at Fleetwood Park (15802 80 Ave); final one Aug 24 at Robson Park (12678 100 Ave).

Community Harvest Gleaning Services by Sources Community Resources Society (SOURCES) is back in season for its fifth year. The service is offered to anyone with excess crops/fruit and wants help with harvesting or reducing waste on their farm field or backyard. Register on SourcesBC.ca/Our-Services/Food-Hub or call 604-596-0973. “People who enjoy active outdoor work and are interested in supporting their community can contact volunteerservices@sourcesbc.ca to volunteer.”

FARM MARKETS

Surrey Urban Farmers Market operates every Saturday in summer at Royal Kwantlen Park, corner of 104 Avenue and Old Yale Road, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., until October. Info: surreymarket.org, facebook.com/surreymarket.

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/museum, 604-592-6956. “Giants, Dragons & Unicorns: The World of Mystic Creatures,” a traveling exhibit from the American Museum of Natural History, to Sept. 17.

ARTS

Surrey Muse: Interdisciplinary art and literature presentation group meets on fourth Friday of each month except December (5:30-8:30 p.m.). Gatherings feature an author, a poet and an artist/performer at varying levels of artistic development, followed by an Open Mic session. Virtual gatherings continue for now. Info: surreymuse.wordpress.com, facebook.com/surreymuse.

GALLERIES

Surrey Art Gallery: Multiple galleries at Bear Creek Park, 88 Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Diane Roy: The Deep and the Shallows,” to Sept. 3; also “Invisible Fish,” to Sept. 3.

Newton Cultural Centre features works by local artists at 13530 72 Ave., at venue of the Arts Council of Surrey. For calendar visit artscouncilofsurrey.ca, or call 604-594-2700.

Thursday Artist Talks: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on the first Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m. Free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. On Facebook.surreyartgalleryassociation.

COMEDY

Yuk Yuk’s comedy club at Elements Casino Surrey, with shows Friday/Saturday at 17755 60 Ave., Cloverdale. For calendar and tickets, visit yukyuks.com/surrey or call 1-800-899-9136, ext. 0.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music and more at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub.

Dublin Crossing: Live music on stage at 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, online at Dublincrossing.com.

Mojitos: Latin music and more at The Turf Hotel, by bands and DJs, 12411 King George Blvd. Info: 778-223-6936, facebook.com/mojitosurrey.

Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca. DJ Paul the Wall (Fri./Sat.).

Brewster’s Pub: Live music Saturday nights at 7380 King George Blvd. No cover. Info: brewsterspub.ca, facebook.com/BrewstersPub.

MOVIES

Movies Under the Stars series of free outdoor movies returns to Surrey’s Holland Park this month, ending Saturday, Aug. 19 (“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”), hosted by Downtown Surrey BIA. Info: facebook.com/DowntownSurreyBIA. “Remember to bring your blankets and chairs. The fun starts at 6 pm with live entertainment and a variety of games and activities for families.”

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101 Ave. 604-581-1716, Info: Landmarkcinemas.com.

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72 Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400, cineplex.com.

FLEA MARKET

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176 St. (Hwy 15) and 62 Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

FUNDRAISERS

Butterfly Release at Fleetwood Villa: 12th annual event supports Habitat for Humanity (Greater Vancouver) on Saturday, Aug. 19 starting at 10:30 p.m. Free live music at 11a.m. feat. Ben Dunnill and 1 p.m. with Linda & Malcolm (Suede Dogs). Butterfly release at 2:45 p.m. Butterflies ($25), BBQ lunch ($10), silent auction, vendors and ice cream, 16028 83 Ave. Contact Jeff, 604-590-2889, ext. 2004.

Battle of the Brews: Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society hosts country music-flavoured fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 19 at Surrey Civic Plaza, with 93.7 JR Country radio co-sponsor. Afternoon event features food trucks, beers from multiple vendors, games, live music. Net proceeds benefit youth initiatives championed by the society. Info and tickets, plus list of beverage partners: surreyfirefighters.com.

AWARDS

Surrey Arts and Business Awards Nominations: “The Surrey Board of Trade is seeking nominations for businesses and individuals that have enriched Surrey through arts and culture. Deadline Aug. 21. Nominate your own or another worthy business, organization or individual as a candidate for one of the following awards: Cultural Ambassador, Arts & Innovation Award, Music Award.” Contact Rhona Doria at rhona@businessinsurrey.com or 604-634-0344. Winners will be announced at an awards reception this fall.

2023 Surrey Business Excellence Awards: Surrey Board of Trade is now accepting nominations for this fall event, nomination deadline Sept. 6 for several categories. “Surrey Board of Trade membership is not required, although the business must be based in Surrey and have a Surrey business license.” Winners will be announced at awards gala on Thursday, Nov. 9 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. Info: Contact Rhona Doria at events@businessinsurrey.com or 604-634-0344.

BUSINESS

State of Newton: 5th annual business address/event planned for Thursday, Sept. 14, noon, at Bombay Banquet Hall. “The State of Newton is an opportunity for the business community to engage in a dialogue that showcases the upcoming investment opportunities for Newton. The presentation outlines the Newton BIA’s proposals and policy directions for the upcoming year, as well as a detail of the achievements from the last few years.” Info: newtonbia.com.

LIBRARIES

Authors Among Us: Surrey Libraries hosts local authors for online Q & A sessions. For a detailed calendar of events/authors, visit surreylibraries.ca/events.

Genealogy Orientation at Cloverdale public library on Sept. 9 and Oct. 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m. “Learn to use one of the largest collections of family history materials in western Canada. This orientation to our department will introduce you to our online resources, books, journals, and microfilm records to assist you with your family history research. Free. Registration required. Email familyhistory@surrey.ca or call 604-598-7327.

Get Started with Organizing Your Family History event Saturday, Sept. 23, 10:30 a.m. to noon at Cloverdale public library. “Join us for this presentation and discussion on getting organized from the get-go. We’ll talk about how to sort through everything family history – photos, documents, items – and then start good research habits with your new system in place.” Free. Registration required. Email familyhistory@surrey.ca or call 604-598-7327 to register.

WORKSHOPS

The Network to Eliminate Violence in Relationships (NEVR) is offering free 3-hour online workshops every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 9am-12pm, 1pm-4pm. “The goal of the workshop is to learn to identify different types of abuse, support survivors of abuse and learn how to find additional supports and resources for survivors of abuse.” Email nevr@kpu to register for a free VIP workshop. Info: 604-599-2267.

KIDS/YOUTH

MYzone and MYgame After School Drop-in Programs run from October to June at seven locations across Surrey. “These fun programs provide children ages 8-12 the opportunity to explore a variety of activities during critical after-school hours in a safe and fully supervised environment.” MYzone and MYgame are included with the purchase of a MY Fun Pass or annual children’s pass, via City of Surrey. To register for MYzone and MYgame without the purchase of a MY Fun Pass, a one-time fee of $27.75 per child and $16.75 per child, applies respectively. Info: surrey.ca/activities-parks-recreation/recreation-programs/children-age-6-to-12/mygame-after-school-drop-in-program.

SENIORS

Senior’s bingo every Saturday from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in Whalley. Cards are 25 cents each. Telephone registration is required: 604-598-5898.

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling, dancing, picnics etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members (fully vaccinated) are welcome.” Call Georgie at 604-585-7304 or Bob at 778-545-5350.

TALK (Third Age Learning at Kwantlen): Program promises “creative and stimulating educational activities” for the 50-plus age group in Surrey and surrounding cities, with a mix of in-person and online events. TALK courses are “ideal for retirees who want to continue learning.” Fees range from $15 to $30, plus $10 annual membership fee. Info: kpu.ca/talk, 604-599-3077.

Seniors Centre Without Walls: Join various presenters for telephone-based exercises, literature or coffee clubs, learning mindfulness or estate planning. View details for information about the Seniors’ Centre Without Walls initiative by Seniors Come Share Society and register by calling 604-531-9400 ext. 205 or scww@comeshare.ca.

ATTRACTIONS

Surreys Heritage Rail Adventure: A new one-hour adventure, ‘ride everything’ experience, starts at Cloverdale Station. Arrive at least 15 minutes before departure to be able to enjoy all the rides. The adventure is accessible. Parking is available at the station, at 17630 / Highway 10. Info: fvhrs.org.

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Mini train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88 Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

SPORTS

2023 Canadian Ultimate Championships at Newton Athletic Park from Aug. 13-20. Event promises “top-tier competition, workshops, skills clinics, and additional activities for participants and spectators alike.” For more information, visit the tournament website at cuc2023.ultimatecentral.com.

Run Surrey Run: Registration has opened for the 2023 event at Holland Park on Sept. 10, with 5K/10K routes for walkers and runners, with emphasis on fun and fitness. Info: RunSurreyRun.com.

HEALTH

Resilience As It Relates to Mental Health: Sosa Eweka hosts an event on mental health 1 p.m. Sept. 9 at Surrey Arts Centre. “We will be exploring the four different aspects on mental health ; sociocultural, economic, financial and psychogenic areas of mental health through Africa food, Afro-beat music, spoken word poetry and dance.” Tickets $20 on web: tickets.surrey.ca.

Surrey No Longer Alone Nar-Anon Family Group (for people affected by someone else’s drug use) in-person meetings on Monday evenings, from 7-8 p.m. at Bethany-Newton United Church, 14853 60 Ave., Surrey. Entrance at north side of the church.

Recovery Canada: “We are a free, in-person, self-help support group for people experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression. In-person meeting Tuesdays 1:30-3pm at St. Cuthbert Anglican Church, 11601 82 Ave, Delta BC. For more info contact Anita at anitaendorse@gmail.com or 604-788-4633. The virtual meeting will continue Thursdays 7-8:30 pm. Contact Gilles at gilber005@yahoo.ca for more info, or visit RecoveryCanada.ca.

Surrey Prostate Cancer Support Group meetings on last Saturday of month at Valley View Memorial Gardens 14644 72 Ave., Surrey (no meetings July and December). “Everyone is invited who are interested in knowing more about prostate cancer. Coffee & cookies provided. Call 604 594-5257.”

NATURE

Nature Work Parties: “Help care for Surrey parks by removing invasive plant species, cleaning up litter, and enhancing habitat within the park. Remove invasive plant species, clean up litter, and enhance habitat within the park. Tools and training are provided. Bring your family and friends; all ages are welcome.” For info and dates, visit surrey.ca/news-events/events/nature-work-parties.

EDUCATION

READ Surrey/White Rock Society’s Partners Program offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who want reading, writing or math support. “If you or someone you know needs literacy help, call Shanti at 778-242-7323 or email readswrs@gmail.com.” Info at readsurreywhiterock.com.

WALKS/RUNS

Surrey Trekkers Volksport Club: “A friendly walking club where everyone is welcome. We have a proud heritage as an associate of International Volkssporting with regularly scheduled walks throughout the Lower Mainland.” Walks are on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, most statutory holidays. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Walks Together: City hall initiative encourages residents to “reconnect with others while walking to improve both mental and physical health.” Meeting locations are posted to Surrey Walks website (surrey.ca/parks-recreation/surrey-walks) along with other walking resources including trail maps, information on self-guided walks, walking groups, charity walks and more.

CALLS

Peace Arch Chorus: A capella group celebrates 50th anniversary this year. Rehearsals are at Newton Cultural Centre under direction of Elvera Collier and assistant director Bev Feick. “Auditioned members are provided with excellent musical education and vocal coaching.” Chorus welcomes women to join. Info: peacearchchorus.ca.

Aequitas Singers: ”Located in Surrey, Aequitas Singers is an adult-only, non-auditioned choir that sings to bring hope, to raise awareness of social justice issues, and to have fun.” New singers can attend rehearsals Tuesdays at 7 p.m.; for details, email aequitassingerschoir@gmail.com. Info: aequitassingers.ca.

Soundscape A Capella Chorus: A mixed-voice, auditioned community chorus for adults. Rehearsals Tuesday evenings at Fraser Heights Secondary, Surrey. Info: soundscapesings.ca/auditions.

Handel Society Choir invites new members. Rehearsals are Tuesdays 7.30 p.m. at Cloverdale Canadian Reformed Church, on 174 Street and 60 Avenue. Soprano, alto, tenor and bass voices wanted.” Phone 604 202 7801 for information.

Westcoast Harmony Chorus: Group rehearses in Surrey at Parkland Community Church (9574 160th St.) on Wednesday evenings, 7 p.m. “A group of women and people of marginalized genders who love to sing and are personally committed to excellence and lasting friendships.” New members sought. Visit westcoastsings.com for info.

South Fraser Community Band accepts new members. Rehearsals Thursdays 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Earl Marriott Secondary, 15751 16 Ave. “Email Membership@sfcb.ca to let us know you’re interested.” Info: sfcb.ca.

VOLUNTEERS

Bell Performing Arts Centre is looking for new volunteers. “Our volunteers gain experience in box office sales, ushering, concession sales, working with the public, and more. Get a backstage view of the arts in your community. Learn about teamwork, and experience the joy of giving something back to your community. Volunteers of various ages and all cultural backgrounds welcome.” For info call 604-507-6355. Application form on bellperformingartscentre.com.

Volunteer Cancer Drivers organization needs drivers in Surrey and other cities. Anyone wishing to become a volunteer driver can find more information at volunteercancerdrivers.ca.

Community Thrift Store: “Can you spare 4 hours a day to volunteer at Newton’s Community Thrift Store, a joint project of Surrey Hospice Society and Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society?” At 7138 King George Blvd. Call Donna at 604-599-9930 or visit shscommunitythriftstore.com/volunteer to learn more.

Surrey Art Gallery docent program seeks volunteers to lead weekday school group tours of contemporary art exhibitions. Visit “Volunteering at the Gallery” page on surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Coordinator, artsvolunteer@surrey.ca, 604-501-5198.

READ Surrey/White Rock Society is recruiting volunteer adult literacy tutors for their fall training. Info: readsurreywhiterock.com.

Fraser Health Crisis Line is marking 50 years of operation this year; that’s 50 years of 24/7 service delivered by volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, contact the Fraser Health Crisis Line: options.bc.ca/volunteer-at-options.