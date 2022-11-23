Surrey Santa parade will roll in Cloverdale, but no lit Big Rigs event in City Centre

Cloverdale parade returns after being cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-related issues

A Ready-Mix Concrete truck rolls through Cloverdale in December 2019 during the Surrey Santa Parade of Lights. (File photo: Olivia Johnson)

Surrey’s Santa Parade of Lights will return to Cloverdale on Sunday, Dec. 4, but there’ll be no Big Rigs for Kids event in Whalley this year.

The evening gathering, held at Central City Plaza following the Cloverdale parade in previous years, is on hold due to logistical issues, according to Cloverdale parade organizer Paul Orazietti.

“We’re back with the resurrected main event, which is the Santa parade (in Cloverdale),” Orazietti said.

The Cloverdale parade returns in 2022 after being cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-related issues.

Orazietti, executive director of Cloverdale BIA, said he’s still putting the finishing touches on the parade, which starts at 5 p.m. Dec. 4, on downtown Cloverdale streets.

More parade details are posted on surreysantaparade.com.

“Right now, we’re just working out logistics for moving big trucks, which has become more complicated,” he explained. “There can be a potential increase in cost to us if they’re going over the curb.”

Map shows the route of the 2022 Surrey Santa Parade of Lights, in downtown Cloverdale. (Image via Google Maps)

The 2022 parade will come out of Cloverdale Fairgrounds’ marshalling area next to the curling rink, pass Shannon Hall and the B.C. Vintage Truck Museum and parade down 176A Street to 57 Avenue. The floats/trucks will turn west on 57th for one block and pivot north up 176 Street. They’ll then take a west turn at 58 Avenue before ending at Hwy 15.

As for the shorter parade route, Orazietti said the casino asked the BIA not to block the intersection at 177B Street (the casino’s main entrance), and that, coupled with the lack of a larger marshalling area, are the “main reasons,” the parade route was shortened this year.

He said the response from those wanting to participate in the parade has been overwhelming.

“For a shortened route, we’re close to max,” he said.

He said there may be room for a couple of late entries, but he won’t know just how many until he crunches the numbers.

Orazietti said he’s still signing up sponsors, and more are needed.

“The unfortunate problem is that we don’t have a cost for the event yet,” he said. “I don’t know what the full cost will be, but I know it’s going to be a bit of stiff bill.”

He said he has yet to work out costs with the city. There are costs like police security, road closure setup and takedown, and other hidden costs that have to be factored in.

There is also a charity aspect to Surrey Santa Parade of Lights. Orazietti said they’ll have donation bins set up in Hawthorne square, at the Museum of Surrey, and in other locations yet to be determined, for non-perishable food items and/or toys.

He said three charities are supported this year, including Cloverdale Christmas Hamper Program, Surrey Food Bank and Surrey Christmas Bureau.

-with files from Malin Jordan



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

