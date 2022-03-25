Surrey’s Party for the Planet signals return of in-person ‘Major City Events’ in 2022

Surrey’s Party for the Planet event in 2019. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey’s Party for the Planet event will mark a return to in-person “Major City Events” here in 2022.

The city hall-planned Earth Day celebration is on Saturday, April 30 at Surrey Civic Plaza during daytime hours.

Surrey’s other major events this year will include Canada Day (Friday, July 1), Fusion Festival (Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24) and the annual Tree Lighting Festival (Saturday, Nov. 19), the Now-Leader has learned.

It’s not immediately clear whether Surrey International Children’s Festival will return to Bear Creek Park and Surrey Arts Centre in May, but Surrey Civic Theatres is planning some programming for children and families.

Last November, Surrey’s Tree Lighting Festival returned to Surrey Civic Plaza as the city’s first “Major City Event” held in-person since 2019.

This year, at the end of April, Party for the Planet festival promises “the largest in-person Earth Day celebration in B.C.,” with a Surrey Parks plant sale, environmental workshops, live music, free plants, educational speaker series, clothing swap and plant-based food trucks, along with “activities for all ages to learn about ways they can live more sustainably.”

Party details are posted to the website surrey.ca/partyfortheplanet.

Meantime, registration for Surrey’s summer day camps opens Sunday, April 10 at 9 p.m., on surrey.ca/daycamps, where a 24-page “flip book” details the camps, or call 604-501-5100 for information.

Camps return to higher capacity this summer, with weekly camps for children and youth (ages 3-18) available in all town centres, and two-hour, half-day and full-day camp options. Fun Zone daily camps will be offered at select locations, and all camps will operate with “Communicable Disease” plans in place.

The city’s “flexible payment option” allows parents and caregivers to pay 50 per cent of camp fees upon registration, and the balance on the first day of camp.



