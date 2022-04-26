Musician Susan Jacks in an undated file photo.

Musician Susan Jacks in an undated file photo.

OBITUARY

Tributes pour in for Susan Jacks, singer of ’60s pop hit ‘Which Way You Goin’ Billy,’ dead at age 73

BC Entertainment Hall of Fame inductee was born in Saskatoon

Pop singer/songwriter Susan Jacks has passed away, according to family and friends.

The longtime musician died of kidney failure on Monday morning (April 25). She was 73.

Born in Saskatoon as Susan Pesklevits in 1948, as one of eight children, Jacks shot to international fame as part of the Poppy Family with then-husband Terry Jacks.

Her first recording, 1969’s “Which Way You Goin’ Billy,” sold three million records worldwide and became #1 in Canada and #2 on Billboard in the U.S. A string of hits followed, notes a bio on the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame website.

In 1980, she recorded “Ghosts,” which also received a Juno nomination. Jacks moved to Nashville in 1983. While there, she recorded “Tall Dark Stranger” which gave her another Juno nomination and won her Best New Country Artist in Oklahoma. She became a staff songwriter for a Nashville Publishing Company. In 2004, she returned to Vancouver and resumed her singing career.

“In 2016, the singer was hospitalized due to potentially fatal kidney problems,” says a post on imdb.com. “She recovered completely and returned to the studio in 2018 to record a new album.”

In White Rock, Jacks performed at Blue Frog Studio back in the summer of 2014.

“So sorry to hear about Susan passing,” studio operator Kelly Breaks posted to Facebook. “She was always a class act when she performed.”

Singer Burton Cummings tweeted about Jacks’ death early Tuesday.

“Sad to hear about Susan Jacks’ passing. I remember her as charming, warm and down to earth,” he wrote.

On Facebook, DJ and broadcaster Red Robinson said Jacks “lit up our lives at an early age with her CBC-TV ‘Let’s Go’ appearances, then her career with The Poppy Family and solo success. She’ll be missed by many.”

CLICK HERE to read more about Jacks and her career on Wikipedia.


