Ukrainian dance show travels to Surrey from Edmonton for ‘Mriya: Life in Rhythm’

A 50th-anniversary tour for Cheremosh Ukrainian Dance Company continues this week with a stop at a theatre in Surrey.

The Edmonton-based dance company will perform “Mriya: Life in Rhythm” at Bell Performing Arts Centre starting at 7:30 p.m. Monday evening, Sept. 12.

The Bell theatre website promises a show where “men leap to amazing heights with their breathtaking acrobatics while women spin across the stage with incredible beauty and grace.”

Tickets have been discounted by 25 per cent, the event presenter says.

On tour, donations have been collected for humanitarian-relief efforts in Ukraine.

“We are very excited to be touring and performing again, this production has been a long time coming with COVID-19,” said Haley Kostyshen, treasurer and tour chair of Cheremosh.

“And, with the current situation in Ukraine, Cheremosh Ukrainian Dance Company feels that now more than ever, it is the time to celebrate and showcase Ukrainian heritage and culture.”

Founded in 1969, and currently under the artistic direction of ballet master Mykola Kanevets, the dance company is named after the Cheremosh River that separates the regions of Bukovyna and Halychyna in Ukraine.

The venue website sells tickets for as low as $19.55 (for kids under 13), rising to $42.05 for adults. Visit bellperformingartscentre.sd36.bc.ca/event/mriya-life-in-rhythm for details.



