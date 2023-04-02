Vancouver radio personality Red Robinson died April 1, 2023 at age 86. (Photo credit: Jonathan Cruz)

Vancouver radio personality Red Robinson has died at age 86, family says

Robinson was honoured with Order of B.C., Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal

The family of Vancouver radio personality Red Robinson says he has died after a brief illness.

In a statement posted online, Robinson’s family says he passed away on Saturday (April 1) shortly after 8 a.m. He was 86.

Robinson began his radio career in 1954 at Vancouver’s CJOR, and his website credits him as the first DJ in Canada to play rock ’n’ roll music on a regular basis.

It says Red jumped to Vancouver CKWX station in 1957, where he met American singer Buddy Holly and Elvis Presley.

His website says he was elected into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, the Canadian Broadcast Hall of Fame in 1997 and the Rockabilly Hall of Fame in 2000, retiring from radio in 2007.

He received the Order of British Columbia in 2016, and was also the recipient of the Canada 125 award and the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal.

“We’re so glad we got to spend his final moments with him, and having his brother Bill there made it extra special,” said his family in the statement.

“Most people knew our Dad as a rock’ n’ roll DJ, a TV personality, an ad agency owner, a spokesperson, or through his philanthropic work. He was larger-than-life in a lot of ways, but to us he was a devoted father and grandfather, a loving husband to our late mom Carole, and a loyal friend to everybody.”

