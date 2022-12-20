VIDEO: CP Holiday Train’s long-awaited return draws hundreds to Agassiz

The CP Holiday Train stopped in Agassiz this weekend for the first time in three years. Hundreds of people lined the tracks to check out the holiday display on wheels. (Adam Louis/Observer)The CP Holiday Train stopped in Agassiz this weekend for the first time in three years. Hundreds of people lined the tracks to check out the holiday display on wheels. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Country artist MacKenzie Porter sang Christmas carols and some of her own music on the CP Holiday Train on Saturday. (Adam Louis/Observer)Country artist MacKenzie Porter sang Christmas carols and some of her own music on the CP Holiday Train on Saturday. (Adam Louis/Observer)
CP Rail staff presented Agassiz-Harrison Community Services with a $7,000 cheque to help support those in need in the community. (Adam Louis/Observer)CP Rail staff presented Agassiz-Harrison Community Services with a $7,000 cheque to help support those in need in the community. (Adam Louis/Observer)
To the delight of hundreds of people who lined the local railroad tracks in the cold December rain, the CP Holiday Train delivered Christmas cheer to Agassiz.

The train parked across from Agassiz Agricultural Hall on Pioneer Avenue as country artist MacKenzie Porter and dance-pop sensation Virginia to Vegas performed for the crowd before moving on to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows later Saturday night and on to North Portal first thing Sunday. According to the schedule, the final listed stop is on Sunday at 6:15 p.m. in Port Coquitlam.

CP Rail staff presented a $7,000 cheque to Agassiz-Harrison Community Services.

“Thank you so much,” said AHCS executive director Grace Admiraal. “Thank you, community members, for your donations. You make a difference in someone’s life, especially at this time of year, it makes Christmas a little bit nicer.”

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon thanked all the volunteers, performers and CP Rail for making the special night possible.

The CP Holiday Train crosses Canada and the United States to raise money and gather food for local food banks across the CP network. This year marks the first time in three years the CP Holiday Train has made its trek across North America; it traveled across the continent for nearly a month this year, starting on Nov. 23.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
AgassizChristmasCP Holiday Train

