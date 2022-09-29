Table games and slot machines at the new Delta Cascades Casino on opening day, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

VIDEO/PHOTOS: Delta’s new casino opens with 500 slots machines, 600 jobs at tunnel-side site

Hotel in the building will open at a later date

The new Cascades Casino Delta officially opened Thursday (Sept. 29) with 500 slots machines, 40,000 square feet of gaming, 18 live table games, employment for close to 600 people and a promise to be a landmark venue for entertainment in the South Fraser region.

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment’s $99-million facility features close to 160,000 square feet of entertainment space in Ladner, just north of the Highway 99/17A interchange.

Company reps, along with politicians and others, toasted the casino opening in speeches Thursday afternoon, after media were given a look inside the gambling and entertainment venue.

Gateway’s “signature” restaurants at the Delta casino include The Buffet, Summit Bar and Match Eatery & Public House, which features a multi-season patio, live music and Bud Room (a Budweiser-branded bookable party space with pool table and bar).

Thursday’s speaker’s list, released in advance, included Rob Ward (COO of Gateway Casinos & Entertainment), Delta Mayor George Harvie, provincial ministers Selina Robinson and Mike Farnworth, MLA Ian Paton and Greg Moore (board chair, British Columbia Lottery Corporation).

Back in November 2018, the British Columbia Lottery Corporation gave final approval for construction of the casino, built on the former site of Delta Town & Country Inn. At the time, the construction timeline projected an opening of mid-2020.

When it opens later, the attached five-storey Delta by Marriot hotel will have up to 124 rooms and include a “luxurious” day spa, resort-style outdoor pool and hot tub, state of the art fitness centre, “sophisticated bespoke design” and parking with allocated spots for electric vehicles.

In B.C., Gateway operates Cascades casinos in Langley, Kamloops and Penticton. Across its portfolio, Gateway employs close to 7,000 people and features nearly 334 table games (including 27 poker tables), 13,555 slots, 91 food and beverage outlets and 561 hotel rooms.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
