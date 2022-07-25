VIDEO, PHOTOS: Surrey Fusion Festival fills Holland Park with music, food, cultures of world

The City of Surrey hosted the 15th annual Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader) Eli Rattlesnake, A member of the Seven Sacred Fires Powwow Troupe, performs The City of Surrey hosted the 15th annual Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader) The City of Surrey hosted the 15th annual Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival features 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader) Lillian Nakato, left, Navil, 10, and Mitchel, 9, pose for a photo at Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader) Gloss La Orquesta performs on the World Music Stage at the 15th annual Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader) The City of Surrey hosted the 15th annual Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader) The City of Surrey hosted the 15th annual Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader) The City of Surrey hosted the 15th annual Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader) Sophia Kim, left, Chloe Kim, Ian Yoo, and Ella Kim pose for a photo at Surrey police booth at the Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

For the first time in three years, Surrey Fusion Festival attracted thousands of people to Holland Park over the weekend, July 23-24.

It was the festival’s largest turnout in 15 years, according to the City of Surrey, although exact attendance is not recorded at the free-admission event.

The pandemic paused in-person versions of the festival in both 2020 and 2021.

The annual two-day event features music, food and culture from nations around the world, on multiple stages.

The festival’s 2022 theme “CommUNITY” was displayed at more than 40 cultural pavilions at the park. The pavilions, separated alphabetically by Argentina and Zimbabwe, are run by cultural groups and organizations from across Surrey and Metro Vancouver.

This year’s headliners included Surrey-raised R&B duo Manila Grey, plus Canadian hip-hop artist Shad, Indian-Punjabi singer Sharry Mann, Surrey’s Zora Randhawa and others.

Festival stages included World Music, Celebration, Unity, Siam, Cultural Cooking Arena, Community Dance, Global Beer and Wine Tasting, Family Fun, Storyville and Mindful Movement Space.

Presented by Coast Capital and produced by the City of Surrey, Fusion Festival is planned with the financial support of several corporate sponsors and media partners.

Photos and video of Fusion Festival filled social media over the weekend, too.

I love Fusion Festival! It’s everything that’s great about #SurreyBC It’s now been a decade since I did a few cooking presentation on one of the stages! @OldSurrey @jinnysims @SurreyForward @Newton_BIA https://t.co/2mc2ZJmt3s — Philip Aguirre (@PhilipAguirreBC) July 24, 2022

A sunny day for #FusionFestival! It's been great to see so many people come out and celebrate the diversity of the City of Surrey. A big thank you to our @sfusurrey staff + volunteers for being out in community with us today! pic.twitter.com/F0X2zJsQYV — Stephen Dooley (@SteveDooleySFU) July 23, 2022

So great to see the return of the Surrey Fusion Festival. Great food and amazing entertainment. #surreybc #surreyfusionfest pic.twitter.com/wW3k0h0tCM — Phoenix Society (@Phoenix_Society) July 23, 2022



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Arts and cultureFestivalSurrey