VIDEO: White Rock band rocks ‘Just for the Night’ with QOTSA-like song 4 years after forming

Too Much of Anything trio set to perform Aug. 20 at Portside Pub in East Vancouver

The band Too Much of Anything in a promo photo.

White Rock-based band Too Much of Anything has more than something to celebrate.

The alternative-rock trio has released a video for the song “Just for the Night,” a two-minute, 22-second blast of punk-pop that motors like an old Queens of the Stoneage song.

The video was “shot in our house by us,” with posters of Rage Against the Machine, Nirvana, Led Zeppelin, Green Day and other bands covering the walls.

Founded in 2018 with sounds rooted in 90s-era grunge and punk rock, Too Much of Anything has Keenan Strand on vocals and guitar, Stefan Sattran-McCuaig on bass and Liam Wilson on drums.

The new song echoes the title of the band’s first studio album, produced by Eric Mosher at The Warehouse Studio in Gastown.

Keenan’s lyrics for the launch single offer a lens into the modern dating world.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Created during a jam a couple years ago, “Just for the Night” is “an indie-rock anthem, chock full of rushing percussion, and lead by an electric hook that resembles a 60s surfer wave, stamped with a modern flare,” according to a news release from Eric Alper, the powerhouse music publicist and Twitter pillar.

The band website (toomuchofanything.ca) shows photos of the trio at sites around White Rock, including Wyland’s famous “whale wall,” and lists a gig Saturday, Aug. 20 at The Portside Pub in East Vancouver, with The Lily Dippers and Harbourside. Tickets are $15 at the door, or $13 in advance via vtixonline.com.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Arts and EntertainmentMusicWhite Rock